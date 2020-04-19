The Batman : man-bat Robert Pattinson will it be linked to the Joker and Batgirl ?

Discover Robert Pattinson in a man bat very convincing on this fan-art of The Batman we want to see it crossing the path of other characters iconic of the DC universe ! Unfortunately for us, it would seem that neither the future plans of the Warner Bros. or older not be related to the new adaptation of the vigilante of Gotham City… according To the YouTubeuse Grace Randolph, the next adventure of Bruce Wayne will be located in the present, which makes it impossible for any encounter with the Joker Joaquin Phoenix, who was in the 80’s. Regarding the arrival of Batgirl on the big screen, the result is similar : the chances that she meets the man bat of Robert Pattinson are extremely low.

In fact, according to his sources, the Warner Bros. has launched an announcement of casting for the father of the future Barbara Gordon, which does not coincide with the actor chosen Matt Reeves to represent the Commissioner Jim Gordon in The Batman. Jeffrey Wright (who, as we discovered the look here) will not be to the poster Batgirl since the studios say they are “open” regarding the actor who will play this character in the film. This confirms the rumors that the new Bruce Wayne will evolve in its own universe, as the Joker Todd Phillips, and not in the DCEU Wonder Woman, Aquaman and company… Unless, of course, the only feature film in the vigilante of Gotham will not be connected subsequently to other franchises, such as the one started by the Suicide Squad 2 of James Gunn. Alas, the projects of the Warner Bros. are still too fuzzy, and it is hard to see clearly !