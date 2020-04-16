The Batman : Matt Reeves shares his vision for his film

While the development of” The Batman “has been suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the director Matt Reeves continues to talk about the heroes in his public appearances, in this case, the promotional tour of his new series for Amazon, ” Tales From the Loop “.

Interviewed by Nerdist, the director gives his ideas on the film : “What I would like to do is have a version of the Batman character where he is not yet fully accomplished. To do something in the context of the current world and keep it on the ground, but also broken. Because in the end, this man did all of this to cope with the trauma of his past. “

During the same interview, Matt Reeves gave his thoughts on the Batman movies that have preceded the one he is preparing. The director particularly appreciated ” Batman Returns “, the second Batman movie from director Tim Burton : “I love Batman Returns. Michelle Pfeiffer was amazing. I love it, I love it so much. It’s so great and she is so awesome in the movie. I find that it is such a beautiful film. I love the sequences with the Penguin when he goes down the sewers when he was a baby. This is so wow “.

Catwoman and the Penguin will also appear in “ The Batman “, portrayed respectively by Zoë Kravitz and Colin Farrell. Robert Pattinson will play the lead role of Bruce Wayne / Batman. He will share the poster of the film with Andy Serkis in the role of Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano in the role of the Sphinx, Jeffrey Wright in the role of commissioner Gordon and John Turturro in the role of Carmine Falcone.

For the moment, the output of the” The Batman “is scheduled for June 25, 2021.