The Batman : Paul Dano “surprised” by the script “very powerful,” Matt Reeves

The actor of 35 years plays the role of the riddler alongside Robert Pattinson.

After Andy Serkis and Peter Sarsgaardit is the turn of Paul Dano to give his feelings on the scenario Matt Reeves for the highly anticipated The Batman. The actor of 35 years has the role of the Man-Mystery, also known as “the Sphinx”, one of the sworn enemies of the famous Black Knight, portrayed in this adaptation by Robert Pattinson. More than two months after the interruption of the filming because of the global pandemic, the actor Little Miss Sunshine told in the columns of The Playlist.

“I was shooting. I took the plane to go home to see my child and I have not been able to go back on the shelf (because of the coronavirus)what was really strange, he remembers. But I have a good feeling about the film. I think that Matt Reeves is really very good. I was very surprised by its storyline, which I find very powerful. I hope that we can soon resume the shooting.”

If the plot of the film is kept secret by Warner Bros., Paul Dano has taken the interview for the teaser to further the adaptation of Matt Reeves. “There’s something fun in my character and in all the other charactershe continued. This is the kind of film that we are very eager to share rooms. So I hope that we will find a solution for the epidemic. It will be worth the effort, it’s going to be very cool.”

Expected in cinemas on September 29, 2021 (if all goes well), Paul Dano give the reply to a casting choice that, taken by Robert Pattinson (Batman), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone) and Peter Sarsgaard (Gil Colson).

