The Batman : Robert Pattinson a-t-he managed to take the muscle ? These photos taken during his training are going to surprise you

If the filming of The Batman has been delayed, and that this could change the tone of the movie, the interpreter of the main hero does not stop to cause for so much ! This is one of the reasons fans do not believe in Robert Pattinson for the role of the man-chauvis : his physical. Very white and rather thin, the actor has, in fact, not the style of the “type” of the interpreters of Batman, namely a musculature worthy of the name. However, this is now more than 7 months since Robert Pattinson and trains tirelessly to try to fight their body and build muscle. Its efforts have they paid ? To see these recent photos taken during his training sessions, not really… If the chest of the actor were a little inflated, it must be confessed that his general appearance has not really changed.

Should we resign ourselves to as much ? No, of course not ! The Batman is planned for the end of 2021 and we can expect a physical transformation of Robert Pattinson in the meantime. Of course, he will never have the muscles of The Rock, the crew could very well “cheat” a little by inflating the suit, or through their work in post-production. At the present time, only 25% of the shots were filmed. In the same way, let’s not forget that Matt Reeves has the intention to introduce a young Bruce Wayne, who took his first steps in his career as a detective. Thus, it could very well become more powerful physically over the course of its evolution. Will we see a young and very rich Bruce Wayne in The Batman ?