The Batman : Robert Pattinson has found his voice

Robert Pattinson has already found material to create its own version of the voice of Batman, and his inspiration is very recent ! It is, in fact, on the set of “The Lighthouse” that he had, listening to his playing partner, the idea of giving a precise style to this essential component of the Batman.

To the extent that Bruce Wayne hides under the mask of Batman for justice, the voice of the hero is paramount. It helps him hide, while giving a proper identity of Batman. Actors who have performed the role have all, to some degree different, modulated their voice once the mask is worn, but above all it is Christian Bale who has particularly forced the difference in the trilogy of Christopher Nolan. For the best some might say, for worse tell others, in all cases it has since become an essential point of the incarnation of the avenger hidden.

Robert Pattinson, one vote “pirate”

Remember, he had already attempted an interpretation, well before any question of The Batmanduring a break on the filming of Twilight with Kristen Stewart. An interpretation that may be considered classic, especially in the light of what he has just declared to Access Hollywood. Then we asked him if he trained to the voice of his future role, the actor has a surprising answer, in connection with its news direct, the film The Lighthouse.

To be honest, the voice of Willem is rather inspiring for the voice of Batman. This is pretty close to what I’m going to do… I think Batman has a voice a little “pirate”…

Nice answer Robert Pattinson, at the same time very professional, flattering to Willem Dafoe, and very surprising for the fans. The cavernous voice, and a rather monotonous with the Batman of Bale has marked the spirits, and the difference would be so very supported. To give you an idea, you can hear the voice of Dafoe in the trailer The Lighthouse below. But the idea is very interesting, with the voice that could very well flourish in a universe comic bookwith a little touch of old. And like the laughter of Joaquin Phoenix in Jokerthis level of clarity brought to the definition of the character can only turn up the hype on The Batmanthat is expected to on June 23, 2021.