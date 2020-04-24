The Batman : Robert Pattinson has never been as convincing as man-bat on this fan-art

If The Batman dethrones the trilogy The Dark Knight in the hearts of fans, the presence of Robert Pattinson in the costume of the bald man will not be foreign to this feat ! Fans of the actor, revealed to the public thanks to the franchises Harry Potter and Twilight, since a few years, took a turn much more confidential. With films such as The Lighthouse or Lifehis game has matured, and it now has all the strings to his bow to play as a character as iconic as Bruce Wayne ! In succeeding Ben Affleck in the role, it will no doubt be an interpretation much more enigmatic and dark the avenger of Gotham… Especially if one believes in the fan art below, one of the most successful to date !

Thanks to the clues provided by the video test of the costume of the man bat, unveiled in the beginning of the year by the director, Matt Reevesartist Vimal Kerketta has shaped the face and the bust of Robert Pattinson-mode Batman. The detail of the costume of the man-bat that had intrigued the fans is present on its bust, and one can almost “feel” the texture of the component materials ! The face of the star is instantly recognisable from miles, and held his avenger hidden is very credible. This brief overview of what could look like the actor in the movie should reassure fans the most skeptical of the character… And to redouble the enthusiasm of the others !