The Batman : Robert Pattinson has started his training to become the Black Knight

Waited for the end of the year 2019, the shooting of The Batman begins to take shape indirectly. It is by the means of the athlete and black belt Rigan Machado we could see that the actor Robert Pattinson began his athletic training, in order to tuck in the boots of the Black Knight.

It is through his account of Instagram that Machado took a few photos in the company of the actor – that he has since deleted, perhaps at the request of Warner Bros.. Specialist of Jiu-jitsu, Machado has already led to many stars of action films such as Vin Diesel or Charlie Hunnam, and will therefore add Robert Pattinson to his CV of students.

What hope a few action scenes for Pattinson which will, obviously, take a little mass to honor Batman – although many expect, especially film Matt Reeves he put forward the-side detective of super-heroes, often put aside for the adaptations on the big screen.

The Batman is expected for the month of June 2021 at the cinema.

