The Batman : Robert Pattinson might play the youth version of Bruce Wayne in Ben Affleck ?

As Shazam 2 or The Flash, The Batman is part of the many films of the DCEU which saw their release date to be shifted. This does not prevent discussions around the film to continue, or even leaks on the plot to appear on the Canvas. It must be said that we don’t yet know much about what lies in store for us The Batmanif not is that Robert Pattinson will play a younger version of the avenger of Gotham as previously interpreted by Ben Affleck. These two adaptations will they be related ? This is a question that we can ask. By making Robert Pattinson the youth version of Batman seen in Batman v Superman and Justice League, DC Comics and Warner Bros could indeed connect to the films between them, and thus reattach The Batman the DCEU.

Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) in Batman v Superman

Last February, Jim Leethe current creative director of DC Comics, was the guest of the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo. On this occasion, he participated in a session of question and answer with the fans in attendance. When he was asked what he thought of Snyder’s Cut, Jim Lee has preferred to divert the conversation towards the future of the DCEU : “We have a great movie about Batman, Suicide Squad will tear, Black Adam will come out next year. [… ]There is Wonder Woman 1984, which possesses all the power of the first film. There are a lot of positive things that are happening, and the universe continues to move forward.” To hear him quote The Batman in the middle of the other films and to talk about universewe tend to think that the future blockbuster will be well and truly part of the DCEU.

Batman and the Batmobile from The Batman

That said DCEU said necessarily a link with the other films, and therefore with the Bruce Wayne already introduced. The plot of The Batman revolving around a hero that is younger and less experienced than his predecessor, the blockbuster could we tell the youth of the vigilante that we already know. After all, that is what is happening with Wonder Woman, whose two films in solo allow us to explore events prior to Batman v Superman and Justice League. In the case where The Batman would actually be linked to the DCEUIt seems, therefore, plausible that the Bruce Wayne played by Robert Pattinson is finally the youth version of the one played by Ben Affleck. Were we wrong or were we right ? It will take until 2021 to find out !