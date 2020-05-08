The Batman : Robert Pattinson only attracted to the characters the most extreme and strange ?

The Bruce Wayne of Robert Pattinson will have nothing to do with those of Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck ! The star of 33 years, found in the skin of Batman on a new photo shoot, have the difficult task of slipping into the costume of the man-bat without copying its predecessors… Known for his filmography is eclecticalternate between blockbusters (Twilight), passages on Netflix (The King) and feature-length independentThe Lighthouse), the actor had not yet joined the world of super-heroes. And for the first time, the actor turned to a vigilante not like the others : Batman. And if one believes his interview with the journalists, AND this will be an opportunity for him to make it even more special that it is to the original !

Robert Pattinson in Good Time

“At this time, I wanted to embody the characters the most extreme and strange that I can find. And maybe three months after I met him, Robert Eggers has said to me, ‘I have something quite strange’ and sent me [thescript[lescriptdeThe Lighthouse]and I answered ‘You’re a crack !’“has he told about his character, Ephraim Winslow. Of course, Bruce Wayne and the lighthouse keeper hallucinated of The Lighthouse do not have (and will have) nothing to see, but you can count on Matt Reeves to have suggested to Robert Pattinson a scenario in which Batman is more tortured than ever. Because without that, we doubt that the star, fond of roles weird, would have agreed to play the man bat… After all, Robert Pattinson, Batman is not even a hero !