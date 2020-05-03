The Batman : Suit, Batmobile… Robert Pattinson tease a movie more dark

The streets of scotland look like Gotham City lately ! As you know, the shooting of The Batman Matt Reeves has commenced and the tidbits are beginning to fall to the dropper. While Peter Sarsgaard tease an original movie based on emotion, one learns of The Daily Record the streets of Glasgow in Scotland embrace the dark world of Gotham City : “Glasgow will be transformed into Gotham City and, with the architecture of the city, it should be superb in The Batman. This will also be the first time that the DC fans find the new Batmobile. There will certainly be many fans on the lookout for the spot”.

With that understanding, the design of the Batmobile will not be able to stay secret for long. We can therefore understand that there would be a move action, featuring the Batmobile under the eyes of curious passers-by in Glasgow. The same goes for the costume – the Batsuit – which, according to the information of We Got This Covered, should look like the drawings of the artist Lee Bermejo. The Warner may decide to unveil the official images of these two items, before photos of fans running on social networks. As for Robert Pattinson, it was recently revealed how it intends to appropriate the role of the man bat : “the only thing that is complicated is the classification R-rated. When you have a movie rated R, you’re free to do so many things. In regards to the character itself, I want to push it as far as possible. And I think that Matt Reeves is of the same opinion. You can do crazy stuff with this hero”. The actor has already announced that it did not consider Batman as a hero, but “as a character more complex.”. Robert Pattinson should therefore concentrate on the different facets of psychological justicar, and to show more his dark side than his heroic side. The actor will be at the side of Zoë Kravitz, who talks about his preparation for the character of Catwoman !