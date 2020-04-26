The Batman : the batsuit of Robert Pattinson fully revealed after a leak of photos of the filming – News Movie

Photos of the movie The Batman revealing the batsuit full fuitées on the internet. But, in our humble opinion, we shouldn’t really rely on it.

Certainly, the adaptations of DC on film for Warner always have bad luck (we will not let you redo all the history of the circus Justice Leaguewhile the world has understood now), since The Batman, which has just begun filming, has been hit also by the scoumoune : images from the shoot were leaked on the internet, and that is the costume of the character-as that is revealed in the worst of ways. Unless this is one of these famous leaks organized, but given the stamp pictures the reactions on the social networks until now, it really wasn’t a very good idea.

In the middle of the day, in a light very raw, without any effects and in the wide shots without any dramatic power… admittedly, Robert Pattinson and his costume are clearly not préséntés the best angle. So far, without no gimmicks or no staging, it is difficult to see how it could be otherwise, and that is precisely why you shouldn’t rely on it in our humble opinion. Nothing that the lack of a cape – often added in post-production for the action scenes -, accessory yet iconic Batman, we say that the images that were leaked are absolutely not representative of the final result, unlike the camera test published last week by the film’s director Matt Reeves.

For the scene shot, it seems to be a chase on a motorcycle between Batman and Catwoman, performed by Zoë Kravitz (as you can see also on the group photo), but impossible to know more about the narrative context of the scene. But to nail down a little more The Batmana short video of the shooting has also leaked in which Robert Pattinson (or rather a stuntman) crashes miserably. Again, hard to really deliver a commentary, but you put it below. On our side as we wait for the June 23, 2021, the date of the release of The Batman, to give an opinion.