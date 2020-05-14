The Batman : The costume of Robert Pattinson does it contain an exoskeleton ?

When Matt Reeves has unveiled a first glimpse of Robert Pattinson in the costume of Batman, one detail in particular has intrigued fans, and this will no doubt not be the only element to make him talk. In fact, the editors at Screen Rant have developed a new theory according to which man-bat could use an exoskeleton to improve his condition, and his physical strength ! Knowing that he is a wealthy business man with an enormous fortune, it is in the ability to invest a substantial sum of gold in the research. In which case, the development of a futuristic technology built-in to his armor and to increase his power is not a hypothesis aberrant ! After all, the Batman of Ben Affleck already had an exoskeleton armored during his confrontation against the Superman ofHenry Cavill.

As you can see on the photos of the shoot above, where you can see the lining of Robert Pattinson dressed in a costume of Batman, a few clues teasent the presence of an exoskeleton in his armor. You can see special gloves, as well as kinds of metal supports on her legs. This would be the base and the orders ofa prosthetic technology used to increase its strength, its agility and resistance. Nowadays, military research, medical and industrial has allowed us to develop skeletons of external motor, compact and light. Of the areas in which key just Wayne Industries, the company of Bruce… A modern version of man bat, so all the cards in hand to adopt a suit of armor at least as advanced as those available in the real world. It will take it to Batman to stop the murders, as you can see on a new photo shooting !