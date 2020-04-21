The Batman, The Flash, Shazam 2, and other : New release dates

Warner Bros announces new release dates for the movies DC The Batman, The Flash and Shazam 2 as well as the prequel to the Soprano, and others.

There’s a change on the side of Warner Bros. Movies DC The Batman, The Flash and Shazam 2 all have new release dates. The studios announced that The Batmanwith Robert Pattinson, was finally released on October 1, 2021 instead of the June 25, 2021. The film was in filming when the pandemic COVID-19 has forced her to stop.

Another film pushed back, Shazam 2 with Zachary Levi. The continued adventures of the super-hero grand child will be released on October 4, 2022 1 April 2022. But on the good side, The Flash, which has been repeatedly postponed, is advanced, and will be released on 3 June 2022 1 July 2022.

Still at Warner Bros, the movie prequel to the series The Soprano on youth by Tony, The Many Saints of Newark, also changing the date. It goes from September 25, 2020 march 12, 2021.

Warner also announced changes to the biopic ofElvis directed by Baz Luhrmann. The movie with Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, pushes back its release a month and goes from October 1, 2021 to November 5, 2021. As The Batmanthe filming was in Australia before production stops due to the coronavirus that Tom Hanks has contracted.

The studios can be used to repel the film King Richarda film with Will Smith centered on the father of the champions of tennis Venus and Serena Williams. It is pushed back a year, and will be released on November 19, 2021 instead of the November 25, 2020.

Finally, the science-fiction film Reminiscence Lisa Joy (the co-creator of Westworld) will arrive in theaters on April 16, 2021 and the biopic without the title of Fred Hampton, a member of the Black Panther (the political movement, not the super-heroes) with Daniel Kaluuya, is withdrawn from the calendar, it was released on August 21.

All this realignment is due in large part to the outbreak of coronavirus, which pushes all the studios to revise their calendar.

Source : Deadline / Credit ©Warner Bros