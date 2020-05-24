The Batman : the interpreters to express

While the filming of The Batman is always suspended its interpreters are left to go to some confidences. Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Collin Farrel, Jeffrey Wright and Zoe Kravitz we speak, therefore, of the film.

Andy Serkis talks about his role in The Batman

In fact, it has now been over two months since the shooting of The Batman is totally stopped because of the crisis of the Covid-19. Despite this long period of frustration, a good part of the interpreters to us about the film, its tone, the legacy of the ancient Batman…

First of all it is Andy Serkis, interpreter ofAlfred in the film Matt Reeves that we explained this Batman should be more dark and brooding than the previous ones. Nevertheless, it should not expect to just dark, in fact, the actor adds :

This really touches on the substantive emotional between Alfred and Bruce. It is really at the heart of the story. And it really is a script that is wonderful that Matt has written.

In addition he also talked about the comparisons inevitable with his prédécésseur Michael Caine :

It [Caine] was fantastic. His Alfred is legendary, I couldn’t do that, frankly. You have to find it yourself. It’s like playing these roles iconic in Shakespeare, you go back in there, you réinventes and you get the appropriate, you see what connects you to the character PERSONALLY. I was literally in the half of the filming for my role. So it will be interesting to see when we will resume, which has been affected by this [le confinement]. But it’s going to be a beautiful film.

Robert Pattinson and the weight of the role

Robert Pattinson also expressed, during an amazing interview for GQon this weight that represents all of these different versions of Batman.

I think that sometimes, the bad sides — which I really thought about it — rather look like benefits. I rather likes the fact that there are very, very, very good versions of the character, which appear to be authoritative, but I thought the fact that there were several interpretations that can be authoritative with the character. I watched the making-of Batman & Robin the other day. And even at that time George Clooney said he was afraid of the fact that it was finished, that a large part of the things we should do with this character have already been made. And that was in 96, 97 ?

He continues on the subject of the former incarnations of the character :

Then there was the one of Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. Then I thought it was fun that a lot of things have been made. Where is the opening ? You have seen this lighter version, a version more cynical, more animal. And the mixture of it all becomes rather satisfactory, to ask : Where is my opening ? And also is this that I have something in me that would work if I could do that ? Also, this role, it is a legacy, isn’t it ? I like it. There are so few things in life that people care about PASSIONATELY even before they exist. You can almost feel the surge of anticipation and so it is quite energizing. This is different from a role where there is the possibility that no one will see it. Isn’t it ? In a sense, it is, I don’t know… It will make you a little warm [rires].

Colin Farrell and his Penguin

Colin Farrel interpreter Penguin who had shown himself discreet enough up here has also been a part of his impressions about the film and his role :

It is very exciting. To be a part of this universe, and there are certain words that are part of my vocabulary inside : Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent, all of it.

Then he continued, speaking of his discovery of the world of the Bat :

The Batman of Tim Burton was my….no, I watched the d-series’Adam West growing up too, in fact. So as a child, yes COMPLETELY, not in comics, but the tv series that I followed with passion when I was a child. Then in adolescence I saw the version of Burton and I loved it. And then I was obviously a big fan of that Chris Nolan has done with this world, the way he brought him back to life and has invested it with a range of contemporary. So, once again, be a part of this folklore, the mythology is really cool. I had just started and I am looking forward to returning. The creation, the aesthetic of the character was fun and I’m really excited to return there and explore it. And I don’t have that much to do. I have some screen time within the film. I’m not all there from the beginning until the end. But I have one or two scenes tasty and my creation, and I am looking forward to returning. Yeah, I really feel that this is something that I have not had the opportunity to explore before. It is original and fun. But I am at the beginning of the trip, so I’m looking forward to returning and really put me.

Jeffrey Wright talks to us about Batman and american culture

Then it is up to the interpreter Jim Gordon, Jeffrey Wright, us talk this re-imagining of the universe of Batman. Reinvention, which he defined as the next evolution of the Bat :

My point of view, or rather the way in which I explain what we have done is, as with all films, we work together to create a state of mind, an idea, a framework, a tone. This is the next evolution since 1939, when these stories started. This is the next evolution of Gotham. So I am working from visuals Matt [[Reeves]provides me and also from what Robert [[Pattinson]fact. Together we try to create something that belongs to us, but that is also Batman. I read the script for the Batmobile and I said, ” yeah, that’s it, Bruce Wayne has created the most badass muscle-as you can imagine, but it is anchored to Gotham. It is steeped in Americana (Americana is a term used to represent the entire culture of the United States).

It seems, therefore, to confirm here that it was Bruce Wayne that has made his own Batmobile. This amplifies the idea that we will have in this movie a Batman who takes care itself of its equipment, without Lucius Fox.

Zoe Kravitz and the resumption of the shooting

Finally, Zoe Kravitzplay Catwoman, explains that every day she hopes to wake up with an email or a phone call saying ” We are ready “. But when is that likely to happen is always a blur.

I am in contact with everyone and everyone is ready to get back into the swing when it will be safe.

But she adds that the problem is that the distanciations social on this type of shooting is virtually impossible :

You’ve got people that you touch the face, the body throughout the day. I need help to get into the catsuit (note : the cat suit was a translation by chance, give the English) I can’t do it all alone. I’ve probably been more Affected than any other role, just because of the costumes, the fighting and all that.

Today we still have no date for the resumption for the filming of The Batman. The productions of films and series can resume in England, but only if they respect scrupulously the measures of distanciations social, that is to say, at least two metres between each person. Which, especially for a film Batman, is quite complex.

The Batman has been postponed, and will be released on the 1st of October in the United States.