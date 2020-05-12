The Batman : The movie with Robert Pattinson is already a record within the DCEU

The fact of the pandemic coronavirus that has led to the closure of movie theaters, a large part of the films planned in 2020 will have seen their theatrical release to be off by a year or more. And of course, despite their extraordinary powers, the super-heroes are not spared by the Covid-19 ! It is as well as on the side of Warner Bros., the programming of feature-length films of the DCEU has been turned upside down, from A to Z. Here is what explains that the period between the continued adventures solo Diana Prince, Wonder Woman 1984, and the debut of Robert Pattinson in the costume of Batman, will be much larger than expected ! The new film from the man bat will be released on October 1, 2021, more than a year after the one in which Gal Gadot is the star. And by the way, the Batman of Robert Pattinson (very convincing man-bat on this fan-art) will beat a small record.

Batman

When Bruce Wayne will return to track down the villains of Gotham City in October 2021, it will be more than two years that the character will not be appearing in the film world of DC Comics ! In fact, the vigilante masked was to the poster of Justice League of Zack Snyderto be screened in cinemas on 15 November 2017. Subsequently, her little face child version appeared in The Joker Todd Phillips, released on October 9, 2019. Then, it will not be on the screens prior to October 1, 2021 ! Since the creation of the DCEU, so, this will be the longest period that fans of the man bat will have had to wait before being reunited with their super-hero favorite, a jump of popcorn to hand. This could help The Batman to become the biggest film of 2021 in the face Avatar 2 and Fast and Furious 9 !