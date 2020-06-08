The Batman : the new Batmobile is unveiled (Photos) – Vibration

We know very little about the storyline of the next movie The Batman of Matt Reeves. To make wait the fans, at the beginning of the year 2020, the production has shared a first photo of Robert Pattinson in the all-new costume of the black Knight. Today, a new clue is presented to us.

On his website, Jeff Frost, the designer of the film, has posted a series of photos of the miniature version of the Batmobile. Entirely black, the famous car of Batman has many accessories, such as neon of red color on the hood and at the rear of the car where a large engine could propel flames. A meteor is very different from the previous ones which already pleases to users.

The film The Batman is expected to film in September 2021. The first trailer should not, therefore, delay any longer…