The Batman : The Penguin will not be the main enemy of the Black Knight according to Colin Farrell – News, Cine

While several villains of Gotham are planned in The Batman of Matt Reeves, Colin Farrell has revealed that his character the Penguin is not the main enemy of the Black Knight, camped out by Robert Pattinson.

Announced with great pump and dropper by Matt Reeves, the cast of The Batman, the new film the Dark Knight, camped, this time by Robert Pattinson, is a dream. Include Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Paul Dano (The Mystery Man), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Jeffrey Wright (commissioner Gordon), Peter Sarsgaard (the prosecutor Gil Colson)

and Colin Farrell (The Penguin). It has been announced that many of the villains of the famous Gotham would Batman’s skills but, according to Colin Farrell, the main enemy of the Black Knight will not be the Penguin.

While the shooting of the film Matt Reeves is paused for the moment due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the actor, the irish had, indeed, told in interview to GMA News Online he had not yet had time to fully soak up the character, and especially that he did not have a lot of scenes in the final : “I had just started to turn and I really look forward to returning. This whole process of creation of the character and his aesthetic is very nice and I would love to have the opportunity to continue to explore. And I don’t have that much to do in the film. I have a certain amount of time to the screen, but I’m not far along, far away. But there are a few scenes pretty tasty to where I am now and I look forward to getting back into it”.

The filming of the Batman takes place in London before the health measures are imposed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and it is not yet known when the actors will be able to return to the plateau. Warner Bros. has already announced a new date for the film from Matt Reeves, namely, October 1, 2021 in the United States. In the meantime, you can find Colin Farrell in Artemis Fowl, the 12 of June on the platform of Disney+.