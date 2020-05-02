The Batman : the shooting started for the film with Robert Pattinson – News Ciné

It is left for the filming of “The Batman” Matt Reeves, who officially started in London.

DC Comics

The kick-off has finally be given for the filming of the Batman. The director, Matt Reeves, has officially announced on Twitter by posting a photo of the first clap. The film is already in production, in London, for several weeks, and a few photos of police cars or vans tv stamped Gotham have already been shared on the social networks.

For the moment, no photo of the actors has been leaked, but the biggest expectation of the fans still, of course, to discover Robert Pattinson in the costume of Batman, and the batmobile. They hope, therefore, that Warner Bros. will release official photos soon. In France, The Batman will be released on the 23rd June 2021.

