The Batman : who is going to draw Robert Pattinson for the voice of the Black Knight ? – Actus Ciné

To put themselves in the shoes of Batman, Robert Pattinson stated in an interview that the voice of one of his playing partners was the inspiration for the Dark Knight.

Universal Pictures International France

Before the discover in The Batman of Matt Reeves in 2021, Robert Pattinson is showing at The Lighthouse from Robert Eggers, which is scheduled for 18 December in the French theatres. In this movie austere where two men are recluse in a lighthouse, the next Dark Knight has to partner Willem Dafoe. And this collaboration could be an important element in the transformation of Robert Pattinson as Batman. The actor has, indeed, told in an interview for Access Hollywood, taken over by Entertainment Weeklythat he inspired the likes of Willem Dafoe when he was training to find his voice for the super-hero of Gotham.

The actor said : “The voice of Willem [dans The Lighthouse] is rather inspiring [pour la performance vocale de Batman]to be honest. The intonation of voice that I’m taking is similar to that of Willem.” Robert Pattinson has even offered a small laugh as gritty as that of Willem Dafoe who has “a sort of voice of a pirate” according to the british actor. It will take until 2021 to hear the gravelly voice of Robert Pattinson in The Batman, for which he will be joined by Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman) and Paul Dano (The riddler).