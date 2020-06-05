the Batmobile from Robert Pattinson is revealed through the new images !

Earlier this year, the film The Batman we unveiled a first glimpse of Robert Pattinson in the costume of the black knight. This was followed by the release of the first visuals for the Batmobile, the iconic vehicle from the Batman. A car that reveals itself again through a new set of visuals.

The batmobile from the batman reveals himself again

While a trailer is always waiting on the side of Batman fans, behold the Batmobile of the movie The Batman Matt Reeves has recently unveiled it again on the canvas. These new images we come directly to the site of Jeff Frost, creator of models for the film. We discovered a miniature version of the vehicle, which recalls of course the first pictures of the Batmobile featured in the beginning of the year.

A “muscle car” that has a bunch of accessories, many neon dispatched here and there to the ram visible to the front. As for the engine, it is found to the rear and should propel a sheaf of flames, as knows so well of the vehicle. A car different from the previous Batmobile interviews on the screen, which is more akin to a custom car existing, as a unique creation tailor-made for the dark knight.

Anyway, to discover to the screen this car, it will have to wait until September 29, 2021 all same. By then, the film will without doubt be bombarded with several trailers, allowing us to learn more about this reboot in which we find Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, or even Colin Farrell.