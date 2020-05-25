The battle of Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon is their best to date

Check out the new stars fantastic TikTok : Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon !

In an exclusive excerpt of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the two stars clashed on their dance floor virtual. Baptizing it the “Challenge TikTok at a glance”, Jimmy said : “Jennifer and I are going to look at a challenge TikTok that none of us has ever seen before. We will try to recreate it, and whoever gets closest will win the round.”

“I’m going to ridicule in front of my children. Everything is going well,” jokes J. Lo. “They say to me :” Mom, don’t make us shame ! “”

Jimmy, however, is more sure of his talent and said : “I am known for my talents as a dancer so it will be easy for me, I think.”

Watch stars TikTok, such as Charli D’amelio and Addison Rae dance before you have to imitate them is difficult, even for a pro seasoned like Jennifer !