The battle scene of Thanos’s Endgame intersected with the Avengers of social justice

The scene is emblematic of the portals Avengers: the End of the game has been edited to reflect the true social justice Avengers are fighting now to put an end to the police brutality. It’s been over a year that End of the game has blazed a path in the cinema, and the impact of several of its biggest moments has not been reduced. The scene of the portals in particular has become a favorite among fans, because it is the time where all the characters who died in Avengers: Infinity War go back to the way life triumphant. The moment has been parodied, has inspired other works of fans and has even triggered a reaction in stunning the crowd became viral since then.

This new video was inspired by recent events in the United States, all of which were triggered by the tragic death of George Floyd. On may 25, Floyd, a man of afro-american, died after being pinned to the ground by a white policeman, who pressed his knee against the neck of Floyd for nearly nine minutes. His death, as well as that of other men and women, black and unarmed, sparked protests across the United States then that people are seeking justice for Floyd. The protests have even spread to other countries and more than a few celebrities have found ways to get involved. In a particularly fine example, Star wars Actor John Boyega gave a moving speech at an event in London.

The number of people who have joined the movement Black Lives Matter ” in recent days is staggering, as someone was quickly noticed on social networks. This user has inspired vantaeotsvn to take the stage portals End of the game and assign the different groups who are united in this fight to the many heroes present in the scene. For example, the protesters themselves are represented by Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth), while Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) becomes those who have donated money to various organizations. You can see the video on this link here.

This is not the first time this year that the scene of the portals End of the game has been amended to reflect the heroes of the real life. In march, the graphic artist BossLogic has published an image of the scene to transform Cap, Thor, and others in the doctors fighting against the pandemic of sars coronavirus. At a time when so many people are turning to heroes, fictional for the escape and entertainment, it is important to remember those who are waging the real battle.

Marvel Studios has been one of the many brands and companies to publish statements supporting the movement Black Lives Matter in recent days. This is without doubt a challenging time for many, but as End of the game the video proves, it has also brought countless groups of people to fight for what is right. The Avengers would be proud.

