The beautiful love story of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Between the actors Jason Momoa, 39 years old, and Lisa Bonet, 51 years of age, it is a love story that lasts for more than ten years. From their meeting to their marriage through the birth of their children, check out the details of their relationship.

The beautiful Aquaman no longer a heart to take. Quite the contrary : he is crazy in love since thirteen years of Lisa Bonet. Back on their beautiful love story.

The meeting of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

The attraction of Jason Momoa for Lisa Bonet does not date from yesterday. He confessed in interview he fell in love with the actress while he was old 8 yearsthrough his television screen. Remember that Lisa Bonet played the character of Denise in the Cosby Show.

She married Lenny Kravitz at the age of 20 years and gave birth in 1988 to Zoë Kravitz. Five later, she divorce.

Lisa Bonet dating Jason Momoa in 2005 in a jazz club in New York. They are presented to one another by a mutual friend. The actor realized a dream by meeting his idol as always : he proposed to him to take a glass with him, and their love story begins.

Children of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

The beautiful Jason Momoa has discovered the parenting by Lisa Bonet : he is a father-in-law attentive to Zoë Kravitz, actress in Big Little Lies. For the anecdote, it is a very good friend of Lenny Kravitz : no rivalry between the two men !

The actor and the actress have welcomed their first child together in 2007 : a little girl named Lola. A year and a half later, it is the turn of a little boy, Nakoa-Wolf, born.

The wedding of Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa

It is after twelve years of relationship the two actors choose to marry. In October 2017 they are all united in the greatest secrecy at a ceremony to be very intimate. Fusional, they don’t let go : Lisa Bonet makes regular visits to her husband on his filming locations with their two children. Nice story, no ? You want to live the same ?