The beautiful message of Millie Bobby Brown for his 16 years

On 19 February, Millie Bobby Brown has had 16 years ! It is crazy to have done and experienced so much in so little time.

It is necessary to believe that the teenager in being aware of this, since it has held to celebrate its 16th anniversary by posting a strong message and emotional on his account Instagram.

The moving message of Millie Bobby Brown

The post in question is composed of a video in which are compiled a whole bunch of moments that have marked the life of Millie since the beginning of his career.

Red carpets, interviews, but also prosecutions of paparazzi, cyber-harassment, rumors and sexist remarks in the media… It’s quite a event for a little girl !

The message that appears in the description of the video is the following :

I think that it is necessary that there has to be a change, not only for this generation but also the next. Our world needs kindness and support that we, the children, we can grow and get out of it. The few years that have gone by have not been easyI’ll grant you that. Sometimes I feel frustrated by the inaccuracies, inappropriate comments, sexual imagery, and insults non-necessary which caused me a lot of pain and insecurities. But I’ll be alright always. I will continue to do what I love and to pass messages to make things change. Let us focus on what needs to change and I hope that this video will inform you on what’s happening behind the headlines and the spotlight. Don’t worry, I’ll find a way to smile.

A message in a half-hearted, then, but that reflects in spite of all his desire to move forward, and continue to hit as it has for the last several years !

In any case I wish with all my heart (that, and a little less of comments sucks at it) !

