The beautiful statement of Chris Pratt to formalize his relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt would be-he is tired of hiding ? After six months of romance away from prying eyes, the actor of 39 years has decided to break the silence and to formalise his romance with Katherine Schwarzenegger, the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Schriver. On the occasion of the 29th anniversary of his companion, he wanted him to declare his love on Instagram, where he is followed by over 21 million people. “Happy birthday Chief ! Your smile lights up the room. I cherish all these moments with you. Delighted that God has put in my life. Grateful for the laughter, the kisses, the conversations, the walks, love and attention,” wrote the actor in a series of pictures of his girlfriend. A nice attention, that had affected the young woman. “I love you”, if she is unwilling to answer, accompanying his message of multiple cores. There is love in the air !

This is serious

Overview in the streets of Los Angeles in the company of Katherine Schwarzenegger a year after his divorce is highly publicized with Anna Faris, Chris Pratt has set several months before formalize this new romance. However, their romance became serious very quickly. “Chris does not couple just to be in a couple, just as Katherine”, told a source close to the couple in the magazine “People“. “She is very happy. The family is something very important to them, such as spirituality. She is very sweet, maternal, and great with his son.” In fact, shortly after their meeting, Chris Pratt had wanted to introduce his new companion to his six year old son, Jack, born of his union with Anna Faris.