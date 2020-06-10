The beauty mark of Kylie Jenner reveals the percentage of employees black

Kylie Jenner beauty brand eponymous participates in the Initiative Pull Up or Shut Up.
“Thank you to the public statements of support for the black community. While we understand and appreciate the support, please know that overlay a hashtag trend where you have been and continue to be a part of the problem is once more appropriate and exploit the black community, ” said a press release on his account Instagram page.
“We, therefore, urge all the brands that have published a statement of support to publicly disclose in the next 72 hours the number of black employees they have in their organizations at the enterprise level”, continues the press release. “We also need to know the number of Black people you have in leadership positions. You have all of the declarations and policies on equal opportunities as employers, then show us the proof!
“@kyliecosmetics Pulled up! 13% of the team representation and direction of the Black consists of @kyliejenner and @krisjenner,” Pull Up for Change said. “Thank you for the transparency #pulluporshutup.”
The beauty brand also revealed that his staff was also composed of 100% women, 53% white and 47% of BIPOC (which means black, indigenous and people of color).
“As our team expands, we are committed to continuing our focus on ethnic diversity in the workplace and the recruitment of black employees. The numbers you see above represent the people in our head office Kylie Cosmetics / Kylie Skin,” continues the press release.
Kylie Cosmetics has also thanked Pull Up for Change, and its initiative to have “put an important issue to the forefront of the conversation in our industry.”
“As a beauty brand built around the community, we have always, and will always defend, the inclusiveness, and we are set to give more power to our customers, our followers and our team members. in solidarity during this last week, but these are not isolated actions, and this is not a commitment momentary “, we read in a press release from the brand, also signed by Kylie Jenner.
“We will continue to educate ourselves and to inform our supporters on how we can unite to combat racism and to celebrate, uplift and empower the black community through our channels”, continues the press release. “The change does not occur overnight. It is a permanent dialogue, and we hope that you will all continue to express what you want to see, not only us but the community of the beauty and each other. We are in this together. ”
They have also donated to five organizations: Coalition for youth justice, Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero, NAACP, and Initiative for equal justice.
