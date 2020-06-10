The beauty mark of Kylie Jenner reveals the percentage of employees black

The account Instagram Pull Up for Change, created by the founder and CEO of Uomo Beauty, has recently called for all cosmetic brands to “stop or be quiet”.

“Thank you to the public statements of support for the black community. While we understand and appreciate the support, please know that overlay a hashtag trend where you have been and continue to be a part of the problem is once more appropriate and exploit the black community, ” said a press release on his account Instagram page.

“We, therefore, urge all the brands that have published a statement of support to publicly disclose in the next 72 hours the number of black employees they have in their organizations at the enterprise level”, continues the press release. “We also need to know the number of Black people you have in leadership positions. You have all of the declarations and policies on equal opportunities as employers, then show us the proof!