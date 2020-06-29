The beauty products Kim Kardashian in the part taken by Coty for 200 million

The american group Coty continues its conquest of the companies created by the clan Kardashian. The multinational company of beauty products and skin care was founded in Paris by François Coty in 1904 ad, in fact, have taken a 20% stake in the beauty products Kim Kardashian West, for $ 200 million. What is the value of this activity as the star of the reality show, business woman and wife of Kanye West for $ 1 billion.
Coty and Kim Kardashian West “is going to concentrate its efforts to enter new product categories and lead a global expansion beyond its existing product lines,” said a press release of Coty.
Kim Kardashian West and her team “will lead all creative efforts in terms of initiatives on the product and the communication, to build on its remarkable ability to speak to a global audience through social networks”, underlines Coty.
Kim Kardashian has built an empire by leveraging the phenomenal success of the reality tv series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, which since 2007 immerses viewers in the life of the mother and the sisters Kardashian and Jenner.
In January, Coty had bought 51% stake in the brand of Kylie Jenner, a top model half-sister of Kim Kardashian, for $ 600 million.