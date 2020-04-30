The bed of Drake is estimated to 360,000 euros: here’s what looks like her room OUT OF the PRICE (photo)

Rapper Drake does not do things by half when it comes to his sleep. According to the magazine Complexthe star of 33 years has spent $ 395,000, or a little more than 364 800 euros, for offering a mattress to dream for her room in Toronto.

The luxury item is made up of natural materials including horse hair, and has need 600 hours of completion. “Each mattress has a life span of between 50 and 100 years“according to its creators. A brand team goes to the canadian artist several times a year to go back and massage the mattress.