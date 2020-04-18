the Belgian will be featured alongside Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish, …

It is one of the cultural events that may mark the year 2020, which was severely hit by the pandemic of the sars coronavirus. While everywhere in the world, the concerts have been canceled, Lady Gaga has decided to organize a huge concert that will bring together dozens of giants of the music. Among them, we meet Angela, who will include, alongside Paul McCartney, Elton John and Billie Eilish.

A few days ago, Lady Gaga announced that she had organized a concert, called “One World Together” at Home “to raise funds to support the World Health Organization (WHO), in partnership with the” Global Citizen “. In effect, the artists will perform from home for a total duration of five hours, in a show presented by the legendary Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

The program, Lady Gaga had already announced the beautiful world because it brought together, including Paul McCartney, Pharell Williams, Stevie Wonder, Elton John or Billie Eilish. This Wednesday, the poster has been supplemented by many other artists, including Angèle national !/

“Gather our forces “

On Instagram, the singer posted : “Rdv on April 18, for a concert confined to ONE WORLD. Guests from around the world, artists, but also caregivers and other health professionals on the front line in the sole and exclusive purpose of gathering our forces for the fight against the spread of the #COVID19. They need our support to all (ps: always stay with you, right?) (ps 2: courage all) “.

In fact, the young woman will, therefore, on the night of Saturday 18 April from his home in paris, where she is confined for a long time. Christine and the Queens has also joined the cast of the concert, which mobilizes the greatest international artists of the moment. In addition, you’ll also find jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, the Killers, and many other greats.

The event will include a broadcast on France.tv then, on France 2, but also on all the social networks and other platforms of streaming.