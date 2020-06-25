The Berry does not want to be wiped off the map industrial

ReportThe Room, Astronics PGA, the Saffron Seats, MK Air… In the Indre, the announcements of staff reductions or the closure of the sites continue to. The elected officials, employees, representatives of the State to come together to prevent de-industrialisation.

To scroll in the streets of Châteauroux Saturday, June 20, that have been carefully prepared their signs. Some have opted for a cartoon, a slogan that caught on. Others have chosen to remember one of these little phrases that make great speeches, but the sound sometimes painfully, to face the reality.

Valérie, 51 years, of which twenty-eight work for The living Room, he chose this, from the first speech of the president of the Republic on the crisis due to the Covid-19, the 12 of march : “Everything is going to be implemented to protect our employees, our business, at any cost. “ Then, he added : “Thanks for the invoice ! The market Hall, all in the unemployment. “

Triple the penalty

On June 2, the employees of the famous teaching of clothing and footwear have in effect learned, astonished, the judiciary, the reorganization of your company at the request of its parent company, the group Vivarte. The closure of 850 brand stores during the confinement has swallowed up the cash for a brand already in crisis, weakened by years of restructuring to clean up a huge debt, following the purchase of the group by LBO (leveraged) in 2004. 5 809 jobs are threatened in France.

And, especially, the 489 stores account in the small department of the Indre, which are installed in the two logistic warehouses of the brand, the a to Montierchaume, the other in Issoudun, to any purchaser until the time officially applied. They had until June 24 at midnight to make an offer.

Manifestation of the employees of The Room, in Châteauroux, on the 20th of June. AGNES DHERBEYS / MYOP TO ” THE WORLD “

In the case of several hundred employees and elected officials that crossed in the center of the city of Châteauroux, a week after the procession has passed through Issoudun, the employees of The Hall were concerned about to suffer a triple penalty : to be unemployed, in the midst of a crisis, in a department, are the most affected. “Berry, it is a disaster area !, about Valerie. On television, we hear of Renault, the planes, but no one is talking about us ! While the Berry is in the process of losing everything ! It is also why we are here, to say that it was nice to be the Berry, there is ! “

Behind her, the employees of Astronics PGA, a manufacturer of electrical equipment in the cabins of aircraft to Montierchaume : posters on their backs, remind us of the 71 layoffs announced by them, of 15 June, following a decline of 50% of the activity.

