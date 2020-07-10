The best action movies with Charlize Theron

While the hollywood star has just point the tip of his nose on Netflix, in a new movie shock to the platform, entitled The Old GuardSFR News goes back on its major role of daredevil.

This is the small event this Friday, July 10 : Charlize Theron arrives on Netflix !

And not in any film, since it is The Old Guard, a new original production of the streaming platform, available, remember, since the box SFR — adapted from the famous comics of the same name. Is still a role for coup-de-poing for the actress, who revels decidedly in the genre…

It will not have escaped you, Charlize Theron goes on to effect the action films in recent years. Is that the actress got an oscar loves it and doesn’t hide it. She had already tried the genre in the mid-2000s, by endorsing the title role ofئon Flux. A film with big budget, which unfortunately has not met with the desired success in the gym. What has failed to bury his dreams of hard-to-cook…

A decade-long before you can replay in an action movie

“When men make a movie like that and fail miserably, it gives them a new chance after new chance to go explore this genre, which isn’t necessarily for women“, she says in an interview at The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, July 6, 2020. And note that she actually had to wait (very) long time before being able to recapture such an opportunity : “Fury Road came a good decade after ئon Flux.”

A vacuum that has permanently marked, as it says in addition to have even today, as a woman, “the feeling that the occasion can be removed with a snap of the finger if you don’t“. Also, since the success (fulgurent) of the reboot Mad Max, Charlize Theron does lack-t-it more the check mark. If they forsake not for any of the other film genres as evidenced by the recent Scandal, biopic poignant one for which it is named view the Oscars, or even the romantic comedy Seduce me if you can in which she shared the poster with Seth Rogen, the actress has indeed had the opportunity to play the badass several times in the past five years. A role that ultimately suits him rather well. The evidence by four.

Mad Max : Fury Road

For his big comeback in the action, Charlize Theron is (finally) offer a major role : that of the Empress Furiosa in Mad Max : Fury Road. 30 years after the last installment of the famous trilogy of post-apocalyptic originally worn by Mel Gibson, the film once again directed by George Miller has had the effect of a bomb to its release on the big screen in 2015. It was praised, of course, the reinterpretation of Tom Hardy in the title role, but also (and especially) his female counterpart, created for the occasion, which has brought a beautiful bond women in the franchise. Furiosa, this is THE badass par excellence. The vengeful muscled, despite his disability, to the mind of steel. So much so that it has a shadow at the famous heroes of the saga, and will soon even be the subject of a spin-off which will be devoted entirely… Charlize Theron is, however, not of the party this time Furiosa wanting to tell his younger years. Damage.

Fast & Furious 8

After unanimously in the skin of Furiosa, Charlize Theron, therefore, offered a whole bunch of other action movies. Starting with a feature-length film on steroids : the eighth component of Fast & The Furious ! And this time, it is not there to play the heroines… While Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) rush happy days as a young married, a mysterious woman threatens the tape by forcing the nice big arms to fall to the dark side. His name is Cipher, and it turns out to be a formidable cyberterroriste who has not only kidnapped the ex-girlfriend of Dom, but also their son, which he had been unaware until then of the existence. Attention, spoiler in three, two, one… And if the team manages to save the latter, the cold enemy managed to escape — with a parachute ! — at the end of the film. History of better to come back in Fast & Furious 9due in march 2021.

Atomic Blonde

If Mad Max : Fury Road gave him the recognition, Atomic Blonde it has definitely brought laurels in the genre of action films. In an explosive recipe combining stunts and fights shock to a soundtrack that feels good the pop-rock of the the eighties, Charlize Theron impresses with its ferocity. For David Leitch, she plays an MI6 agent infiltrated in Berlin in the Cold War. Finally a spy who throws, and could even take the challenge no matter what Ethan Hunt and the other Jason Bourne ! And when we know that the actress has even filmed his scenes of action — including the impressive, which lasts over seven minutes and saw him get off his enemies, one by one — it commands respect. In addition, the good news is that the film, which has been very successful in theatres in 2017, will soon be entitled to a continuation…

The Old Guard

And an action role for Charlize Theron ! It is on Netflix it’s happening this time for an adaptation to be particularly expected in the comics The Old Guard. The actress plays the lead role, that of Andy, an immortal at the head of a group of mercenaries that protect, for centuries, humanity by working in the shade. But now, while she takes under his wing a new recruit eternal, that which never goes out without his axe sees his endangered species when their extraordinary healing powers are revealed to the big day… well, that promises to be one hell of a film-coup-de-poing in the filmography of Charlize Theron !

