The best and the worst of Blake Lively – News

Check out our favorite films from the american actress.

While his last film, The Rhythm Section, is offered this week in Blu-ray, DVD and digital copy, we decided to revisit the filmography of actress and model american Blake Lively.

A native of Los Angeles, the young star of 32 years is revealed to the public in the films The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Lively is also recognized for his style and taste for fashion, as we can have a glimpse of it in The Age of Adaline. Include as funny as it is thanks to his involvement in Green Lantern that she met her great love, Ryan Reynolds.

This is now our favorite among his films :

– The Town

– A Simple Favor

– The Shallows

– The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

– The Private Lives of Pippa Lee

Here are the feature films that we have less loved :

– Hick

– Green Lantern

– All I See Is You

– New York, I Love You

– Accepted

Check out the beautiful looks that she has had in her screen roles, in the gallery below.