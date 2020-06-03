The best Big Three of each franchise if it had kept its players draftés (part 1)

The choices made by a franchise on the evening of the Draft can profoundly shape its own destiny. Some appear to term wise, others much less. We are interested in today, rather in this second installment, while reviewing the 15 best Big Three players draftés by the same team, and then directly exchanged. Fire for the first part.

More than the possibility of getting a young prospect is promising and attractive, some franchises are seeing in the Draft an opportunity to conduct good business on the transfer market.

Many have been the picks to put on the cap of a team before being transferred immediately to another. Some have subsequently carried out a very good career, pushing them eventually to regret the deductible that was selected in the first place.

In this idea, here are 8 of the 15 best trios of all-time, career averages to support (or until June 3, 2020 for active athletes), using only the players traded by a franchise on the evening of the Draft. In other words, players who have never worn the jersey of the team in question.

15. The Indiana Pacers

Caris LeVert (20th pick of the Draft in 2016) : 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists

Kawhi Leonard (15th pick of the Draft 2011) : 18.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists

Davis Bertans (42nd pick of the Draft 2011) : 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 password

14. Houston Rockets

Nicolas Batum (25th pick of the Draft 2008) : 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists

Rudy Gay (8th pick of the Draft 2006) : 17.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists

Richard Jefferson (13th pick of the nba Draft 2001) : 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists

13. Cleveland Cavaliers

Andrew Wiggins (1st pick of the Draft 2014) : 19.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists

Jamal Crawford (8th pick of the Draft 2000) : 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists

Charles Oakley (9th pick of the Draft 1985) : 9.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists

12. Los Angeles Clippers

Antonio McDyess (2nd pick of the Draft 1995) : 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 password

Tyson Chandler (2nd pick of the Draft 2001) : 8.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 0.8 password

Hersey Hawkins (6th pick of the Draft 1988) : 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists

11. Los Angeles Lakers

Billy Knight (21st pick of the Draft 1974) : 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists

Marc Gasol (48th pick of the Draft 2007) : 14.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists

James Edwards (46th pick of the Draft 1977) : 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 password

10. Memphis Grizzlies

Steve Francis (2nd pick of the Draft 1999) : 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists

Kevin Love (5th pick of the Draft 2008) : 18.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists

Kendrick Perkins (27th pick of the Draft 2003) : 5.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 password

9. Minnesota Timberwolves

O. J. Mayo (3rd pick of the Draft 2008) : 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists

Ray Allen (5th pick of the Draft 1996) : 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists

Brandon Roy (6th pick of the Draft 2006) : 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists

8. Denver Nuggets

Rudy Gobert (27th pick of the Draft 2013) : 11.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.4 password

Donovan Mitchell (13th pick of the Draft 2017) : 22.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists

Vernon Maxwell (47th choice in the Draft 1988) : 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists

Read also : the ranking of The best first picks of the draft since 2000

Minnesota would have been able to count on a trio of fire at the end of the 2000s, Denver was offered by the Jazz of the duo’s current All-Star… All examples of picks to draft traded that have of what to regret their authors.