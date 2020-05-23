The best films about loneliness to which we can completely relate in this moment – Africa Daily News

By
James Reno
-
0
25


films solitude

Quarantine is taking its toll. Although we recognize the importance of the social distance (it is a question of life or death, after all), that does not make it any more bearable. We thought we could tolerate all this alone, but two months (or more) of insulation and we have reached new depths of solitude we didn’t know he existed.

The pandemic of sars coronavirus has clearly shown that we are not half as strong as we thought, but we are not completely alone (even if we are physically). Hollywood has made movies on the solitude for centuries, and they are among the most profound movies you will never see. Take a look at one of these 10 films to be exceptional and you will have the impression that someone (even if it is fictional) really understands what you are experiencing.

Cover Photo: Paramount Vantage (Getty Images)

Help prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control to CDC.gov or the world health Organization in Who.int for the latest information on coronavirus, and discover what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.



Related Post:  The Batman : the batsuit of Robert Pattinson fully revealed after a leak of photos of the filming - News Movie

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here