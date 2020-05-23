The best films about loneliness to which we can completely relate in this moment – Africa Daily News

Quarantine is taking its toll. Although we recognize the importance of the social distance (it is a question of life or death, after all), that does not make it any more bearable. We thought we could tolerate all this alone, but two months (or more) of insulation and we have reached new depths of solitude we didn’t know he existed.

The pandemic of sars coronavirus has clearly shown that we are not half as strong as we thought, but we are not completely alone (even if we are physically). Hollywood has made movies on the solitude for centuries, and they are among the most profound movies you will never see. Take a look at one of these 10 films to be exceptional and you will have the impression that someone (even if it is fictional) really understands what you are experiencing.

Cover Photo: Paramount Vantage (Getty Images)

10. “About a boy” Nerdy Marcus (Nicholas Hoult), a 12-year-old, feels alienated at school and tip-toeing around a mother suicidal (Toni Collette) at home. When he meets his compatriot lonely and single, Will (Hugh Grant), the duo discovers a whole new form of friendship that expands their two social circles.

9. “Up in the Air” The gearbox of the company Ryan Bingham (George Clooney) is so busy traveling that he barely has time to feel alone, but as middle age approaches, he finds himself desiring more of company in the form of another frequent flyer (Vera Farmiga).

8. “Photo an hour” A laboratory technician photo isolated (Robin Williams) lives vicariously through the photos of his clients. He becomes obsessed with one family in particular, leading it to intrude into their private lives in this spooky thriller.

7. “Christine” Based on a true story and set in the Florida of the 1970s, Oddball Christine Chubbuck (Rebecca Hall) tries to make a name in journalism – and managed in a way that is dark and shocking.



6. “Two lovers” Leonard (Joaquin Phoenix) is a young man with mental illness who returned to live with his parents in Brooklyn. He meets soon Michelle (Gwyneth Paltrow), a person is also disturbed (but immensely charming), and the two engage in an affair secret in which none of the two can only really be what the other needs. Photo: Magnolia Pictures

5. “Leaving Las Vegas” In a role that oscar winner, Nicolas Cage embodies Ben, an alcoholic who has nothing to lose and plans to drink themselves to death. Even meet and fall in love with the prostitute in difficulty Will be (Elisabeth Shue) will not move out of his way self-destructive. This film is heartbreaking and proves that two people can be as lonely – if not more so together than alone.

4. “Lost in translation” Two Americans only (Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson) cross paths in Tokyo and form a unique link between their insomnia, their marriages unsatisfactory and agitation as a professional in this sweet independent film by Sofia Coppola.

3. “In the nature” The university graduate Christopher (Emile Hirsch) decides to leave the company and move, alone, in the Alaskan wilderness instead. This sounds like a wonderful adventure at the beginning, however, turns into the worst nightmare of the young man, because living off the grid proved to be more difficult than he had expected.



2. “She” While going through a divorce, Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix) becomes in love with his operating system, AI, Samantha (Scarlett Johansson). His infatuation begins to interfere with his ability to connect with women in real life and leaves him even more alone than before. This film is a cautionary tale for the digital age.

1. “Castaway” OK, so the quarantine can not be compared in nothing to fail on a deserted island, but some days it is like that. If there is a character which we can completely connect at this time, it is Chuck (Tom Hanks) FedEx, after a plane crash, must learn to survive without human interaction and only a volleyball named Wilson to keep him company.

Help prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control to CDC.gov or the world health Organization in Who.int for the latest information on coronavirus, and discover what you can do to stop the spread.

