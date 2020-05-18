The best films ARE to watch on Netflix at the moment

Playing

Even if you are no longer a young adult yourself, there are still a lot of fun to install with a great movie of passage to adulthood. Fortunately, in addition to an incredible selection of television programming for adolescents, Netflix also offers a selection of movies IS pretty decent (and constantly increasing). Romantic comedies and sweet thrillers, soapy to the dance movies – yes, really – the service has them all. So if you are looking for a great movie IS to watch, here’s what we think it’s worth the investment of your time relaxing.

Configure (2018)

If you are a millennial with an Internet connection, at least one of your friends has told you how Set It Up is awesome. Believe the hype. Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch have a chemistry without effort as the two assistants overworked that they decide to team up to play Cupuid for their respective patron in the hope that a connection to the romantic will allow them to have their own life, outside of work. The joke is fun and the film hits all the traditional rom-com that you want without falling into the tropes or predictability. It’s fun, funny and smart. We do not really think that this is hyperbole to call a modern When Harry met Sally. Have fun with it and now enjoy it.

Half (2020)

With a premise similar to Cyrano de Bergerac, The Half of It, Netflix is a movie of passage to adulthood, charming and modern with a touch queer. Written and directed by Alice Wu, the film stars Leah Lewis in the role of Ellie, a teenage chinese-american closed, which is approached by a classmate, Paul (Daniel Diemer), to impersonate him and send love letters to his crush, Aster (Alexxis Lemire ). Unbeknownst to Paul, Ellie also has the hots for Aster … and you can probably see how things end up quickly by be a little messy. Fortunately, the film is anything but.

Alex Strangelove (2018)

Attention: get plenty of tissues before you watch this one. Alex Strangelove starring the newcomer on Daniel Doheny as the adorable Alex Truelove, who only wants to find his person, but is mired in the dark closet of his sexuality. This is the version Netflix of Love, Simon and is just as compelling, heartbreaking, and good for the soul.

To all the boys I’ve loved before (2018) / P.S. I still love you (2020)

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve had movies for teenagers quality as the classics that we enjoyed in the 90’s and early 00. To all the boys I’ve loved before, based on the novel by Jenny Han, young adult, brings back the romantic comedy of the school in huge manner. Lana Condor opens the way as Lara Jean, a high school girl who falls into her first real relationship after the sending of the letters she has written to her five previous béguins. It captures all the pitfalls awkward romance in high school with just enough surrealism to make it a fantastic film of escape.

When you have completed the first film, you can skip directly to the result, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which adds John Ambrose McClaren Jordan Fisher to the mix and place Lara Jean in a love triangle twisted.

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

Everyone knows what it is like to be a teenager and feel that no one understands you, and this feeling is at the heart of the film passage to adulthood, The Edge of Seventeen, starring Hailee Steinfeld in the role of Nadine, a teenage girl of 17 years. that has relationships at issue with his elder brother and more prosperous (Blake Jenner) and his single mother (Kyra Sedgwick) following the death of his father. When the best, and only friend, Nadine, Krista (Haley Richardson), begins to go out with his brother, this sends Nadine to spiral even more, until the only person she believes she can confide in is his teacher (Woody Harrelson). A beautiful story of family and friendship, The Edge of Seventeen is also very close.

The spectacular now (2013)

Before that Shailene Woodley does not tell us Big Little Lies, she and Miles Teller were filming a love story-epic’s in The Spectacular Now. It is a drama of coming-of-age which sees two types of personality seemingly opposites fall in love and see themselves through a family drama and turbulent pressures to leave the school. Can they unpack their own baggage in time to make it last love? It is a poignant film that goes a lot further than expected.

Appointment yesterday (2019)

Spike Lee has produced this adventure IS science-fiction. Two young geniuses are on the point of resolving the time travel, but when tragedy strikes, they have a limited time to fix things. Don’t miss a cameo incredible Michael J. Fox, which pays homage to Back to the Future.

Ibiza (2018)

Richard Madden (Game of Thrones) has never skipped the day of arms at the gym, and this bears fruit in the comedy of the trip of Netflix Ibiza. If you are looking for lovely people to put you in the eyeball, Ibiza is a colorful adventure to explore. Madden plays the DJ ridiculously scottish Leo West, who steals the heart of the ambitious Harper (Gillian Jacobs), who is all set for a romance during a trip for work in Spain. Dope Queen Phoebe Robinson and Vanessa Bayer of SNL, complete the cast as his two best friends, and add some laughs hysterical to the mix.

Day off Ferris Bueller (1986)

We’re returning to a classic! This film’s iconic John Hughes is the film’s ultimate to look at when you feel as if you were playing addicted, and you know that the scene of the parade will contribute to shake a part of the fever of the cabin that you could feel. And if you’re young enough not to know what I’m talking about, add this film to the top of the queue, because it is a must for everybody.

Half-sisters (2018)

The half-sisters could easily be a rip-off of Bring It On, but the madness centred on the college about Jamilah (Megalyn Echikunwoke), a sister of the sisterhood’s black bottom forced to teach to a group of white girls non-contact information how to walk to get a recommendation to Harvard Law School, is actually a good time self-aware and empowering. The film has even thrown the awakened on Matt McGorry as the boyfriend of Jamilah, who was desperately trying to be depressed. The film has all the great sequences of performances of classics like Bring It On and Step Ups listed above, but also addresses issues such as nepotism and cultural appropriation with grace and honesty.

You Get Me (2017)

Sometimes, movies are so crazy that they come back to be good. Enter You Get Me, or what we affectionately called “Bella Thorne Swimfan” in the office of the TV Guide. You know what, just let us take this description because that’s all you need to give a chance to the film.

Dance academy: the return (2017)

This film will be a lot more meaningful if you add the wow factor to every episode of the dance-drama australian precedent on Amazon (or free on Tubi, Pluto TV, or Vudu), which is also a great way to manage the hours of empty house. The film sees Tara (Xenia Goodwin) put his shoes pointe and resume the dancing career she thought she had lost because of a back injury. She meets old friends and familiar faces throughout his journey to find his true path to success.

