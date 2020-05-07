the best films to see this on Friday, 1st may

This Tuesday, 28 April, Edouard Philippe has made a number of clarification when the plan déconfinement of France. In the preamble, he recalled that the date of 11 may, as announced by Emmanuel Macron during his last televised speech, was likely to be postponed if the health conditions were not met. If the shops are going to be able to reopen progressively, this will not be the case for bars and restaurants or cinemas, at least until June. A decision that is expected in which means that movie buffs will therefore need to satisfy their thirst of movies via the VOD platforms of streaming like Netflix or Disney+ and the tv. France 2 proposes a film heritage all the beginnings of the afternoon, while TF1 embarked on a marathon Harry Potter with the release of a film of the saga each Tuesday. But this is not all : other channels ‘ programming feature-length films that can entertain the largest number. Here is our selection of films not to be missed for this Friday, may 1st.

The fairy Zarina is fascinated by the dust blue. In spite of the prohibition to manipulate the precious material, she can not resist and causes a disaster. It takes the leak. A year later, Zarina, become a pirate, steal all the dust blue. Tinker bell and her friends launch themselves in its pursuit. Colorful, this track is both fast-paced and engaging.

After the death of his father, a volunteer firefighter, Zach, a teenager from new york who moves in with his mother in a small town in Delaware. The young man, who has a hard time getting used to his new life, there is still an interest when he meets Hannah, his neighbor. Only, the girl lives isolated in her home, subject to very strict laws laid down by his strange father. One evening, the teenager escapes her guard to show her favorite place, the great wheel is illuminated in an amusement park closed down. Adventures, mystery, action and creatures, amazing graphics : all is effective in this adaptation of the famous saga of youth novels.

In Paris, in the Eighteenth century, Cartridge, thief at heart, rebels against Malichot, the leader of the mobsters. The insolent saves his life by becoming a soldier. It binds friendship with two olibrius, the Softness and the Mole, while robbing the cash register of the regiment. Jean-Paul Belmondo portrays with panache, this clever bandit-avenger in this classic film cloak and sword. Jubilant !

John Clark, a lawyer, is happy with his wife and their two children. One evening, since the train back home, he notices a woman behind the window of a dance class. Without knowing exactly why, he decided to register to this course of ballroom dancing. From the first lesson, he takes to the game. Richard Gere and Jennifer Lopez, a duo glamor to a romance and a predictable but charming. This blue is a remake of a very beautiful japanese film, released in 1996.

In the basement of the small town of Cheesebridge are the Boxtrolls, strange creatures clad in cardboard boxes recycled. On the surface, the humans hate them. One night, they become the target of the infamous dératiseur Archibald Trappenard. After the very successful “Coraline”, the animation studio that american Laika once again proves the extent of his know-how with this nice advocacy against racism, visually sumptuous.

There was once, in united Fort Fort Lointain… After their marriage and their honeymoon, Shrek and Fiona go to the parents of the princess. But they do not appreciate their union and provide a hitman to eliminate Shrek. Humor irreverent and winks, the recipe is still effective. With the arrival of a character who will become cult : puss in boots, also trickster that hilarious.

In the mid-1980s, Elton John, totally addicted to various behaviors and substances, goes in a word group. On the spot, he recalls his childhood and youth, who will shape its unique history. Between biography and musical comedy inspired, this evocation of a unique character in the history of rock and pop is enlightened by the interpretation of Taron Egerton, confirms the richness of his game and his talent.