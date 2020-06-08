the best films to see this Sunday, June 7,

Eight guys in the Far west, a secret agent associated with an accountant, an executive at the babas cool, a king torn between two sisters… there will be something for everyone tonight on tv. Make your choice!

Since 2 June, the bars and restaurants were finally able to reopen their doors (only their terraces in the Paris region). In contrast, the dark halls do not reopen until the 22nd of June next. Which films will be offered to the first spectators hidden for the recovery? Here is the schedule of films in cinemas from the 22nd of June. Until then, lovers of film can always turn to the small screen. they have been spoiled by tv channels throughout these last few months, including a box film heritage, proposed by France 2 and France 3. Tele-Leisure to accompany you by offering you the best feature-to-eat from your sofa. Here is our selection of films on tv this Sunday, June 7,

After the Civil war, in Wyoming under the blizzard, Marquis Warren, the bounty hunter, finds refuge in the care of John Ruth. The latter, a colleague, conveys the criminal Daisy Domergue in the town of Red Rock to be hanged. All three, soon to be accompanied by a sheriff, are forced to make a stop in a hostel in the strange atmosphere… a Tribute assumed the horror film “ The Thing “, John Carpenter, this western theatrical and brilliant is being worn by the dialogue’s admirable Quentin Tarantino and by actors at any point remarkable. Special Mention to Kurt Russell perfect in bounty hunter cheerful and violent. Awesome.

Formerly a keen athlete and hope in her high school, Calvin Joyner became an accountant stuck in his dreary existence. But it all changes when he is contacted by Bob Stone, a former classmate, the once laughing stock of all and now a secret agent. The slaughter of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart provides the bulk of this comedy amidst the action a little predictable but very nice. Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson were found a year later in Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle.

At the wheel of his car, Antoine Bonfils, a young dynamic framework, fails in the vicinity of Manosque. He is rescued by members of a community of babas-cool, who camped not far away. They offer him bed and board. Anthony soon learns to get rid of its taboos bourgeois who is poisoning his daily life and is seduced by Alice, a very liberated young woman. A light comedy and pretty funny, although dated, brought to arms by a Christian Clavier very in verve.

Carbon (France 2, 21H05)

Boss of a factory under threat of closure, Antoine Roca has an idea to save his business : up a scam on the carbon tax. But to start, it needs a starting bet. And has no choice but to turn to partners undesirable part of town. Master of the polar French Olivier Marchal (36, quai des Orfèvres, Braquo) innovates in leaving the world of cops pure and hard to approach that of the low-budget thriller. The rise and fall of Roca and his relatives are stakeholders. In front of the camera, Benoît Magimel plays with intensity anti-heroes overwhelmed by its ambitions.

In the England of the sixteenth century. Sir Thomas Boleyn, a noble power-hungry, encourages his eldest daughter Anne to seduce King Henry VIII, who despairs of not having an heir. But during a hunting party, the king set his sights on the emotional Mary, the youngest. The two sisters become rivals… Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson struggle to obtain the favors of the king… Even if the realization is a little academic, this fresco in the casting royal and fascinating history to look at with great pleasure.

Now President of the United States, Allan Trumbull offers to Mike Banning to become the head of the secret service. But it was then that the President finds himself in a coma after an attack of drones and Banning is falsely accused of being a part of this operation. No surprise in this third component that fulfills the contract by offering a few action scenes, well troussées. In the Face of a Gerard Butler undaunted, Danny Huston, it gives the heart joy, in the ambiguous character.

Sandy, a single mother of two young boys, was taken aback : her ex-husband comes to him to learn that he has recently married a woman much younger than him. At the same time, Bradley, the father of two teenage girls, is struggling to remake his life since the death of his wife a year ago.A lyrical choir, the cast incredible (Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson, Timothy Olyphant, Jason Sudeikis) but full of clichés and good feelings. The ultimate film Garry Marshall.

Maddy, 18 years old, suffering from a syndrome of severe immune, lives locked up in it since birth and sees only his mother, his nurse and the daughter of the latter. When she falls in love with Olly, the son of her neighbours, she decides to go out to live life to the fullest, even putting his health in danger. His mother does everything to separate it from the one she loves. This blue sentimental sympathetic, although a bit long, you can admire some stunning natural landscapes of Hawaii. The plot also offers a few unexpected twists. The interpretation, conducted by the young Amandla Stenberg, is convincing. A entertainment for teens.

In the Sixteenth century, after a long period of prosperity, the brilliant mayan civilization began its decline. Paw of the Jaguar, a young head of the family, is caught in the jungle in order to be offered in sacrifice to the gods of the maya city. Braving all the dangers, Paw Jaguar is desperately trying to escape. For his fourth film behind the camera, Mel Gibson sign a work epic and violent, driven by an impressive stage. A film of spectacular adventure, with hints environmentalists.