The best films to see this Sunday, may 24,

While one announces the re-opening of the halls for the beginning of July, the fans of cinema have plenty to quench their thirst for film on the small screen. In addition the VOD and platforms of streaming as Netflix or Disney+it is to television that we need to turn to see movies at this time. Arte will broadcast the shocking drama of Claude protestant redemption church, The things of lifein homage to Michel Piccoli, who died recently at the age of 94 years. And for those who want to be entertained, TF1 takes us inside The white House is threatened by a commando, a paramilitary in White House Down, a blockbuster… explosive. Check out our selection of films not to be missed this Sunday, may 24 at the tv.

Rick Dalton, an actor on the decline, and Cliff Booth, the lining on the cascade, are struggling to work within the Hollywood hippie. On their offers to go to Italy to make westerns spaghetti. The actress Sharon Tate, girlfriend of Roman Polanski and neighbor of Rick Dalton, share and discover the cinema-the comedy she made with Dean Martin. Quentin Tarantino presents a look of melancholy and copes with the reality in this ode to the Hollywood of the late 1960s.

Aladdin ( Canal+16: 15)

in the city of Agrabah, a young thief finds a genie hidden in a lamp and asks her for help in seducing a princess whom he is in love. But a powerful rival lurks. Almost thirty years after the animated version, the Disney studio is reviving the myth with this new adaptation in real images. Rhythm, songs, colors, choreography, good feelings, a Will Smith feel at ease in the role of the charismatic genius… Overall, the show works even if it doesn’t have as much charm as the original. A reinterpretation of the fun of a classic animation.

John Cale, a police officer at the Capitol, aspiring unsuccessfully to become a member of the secret service, takes his daughter to visit the White House. At the same time the building is stormed by a paramilitary group. John Cale will do everything to save the President of the United States. With this blockbuster spectacular, conducted by the well-muscled Channing Tatum, Roland Emmerich sign an action movie classic, but punctuated by action scenes that have been very successful.

The brio (France2, 21H05)

On his first day at the university, Neïla arrives late in the course of law of Pierre Mazard. The latter makes fun of her with a racist joke. To avoid the scandal, its direction requires it to prepare the young girl from the suburbs to a contest of eloquence. The plot is a little original, but the brio takes the membership thanks to Daniel Auteuil and Camélia Jordana both excellent. It should be noted that the latter won the César for most promising female in 2018 for this role.

On a country road, a car travelling at high speed and cannot avoid a truck parked in the middle of the floor. After several times, Peter, architect, was ejected from the vehicle. While he lies unconscious on the grass, he sees snippets of his life. Romy Schneider and Michel Piccoli illuminate this great film romantic, devastatingly pictured by Claude protestant redemption church. The beauty of solar in the first, the modesty of the second… and the music of Philippe Sarde : an unforgettable film.

Rick and Evelyn O’connell bored firm in their English mansion. Their son, Alex, has abandoned his studies to lead a significant excavation site in China, where he hopes to discover the entrance to the tomb of the first emperor of the Middle. With his parents, he will have to face the mummy resurrected first emperor of China, decided to take control of the world with his army. If the storyline of this third installment is quite hollow, adventures and special effects, cared for, provide the entertainment.

Lognon, the deputy commissioner Maigret, assisted by a shooting in a full-Montmartre. A man collapses… time for the inspector to alert the authorities, the body was gone, washed away in a DS. Maigret is in charge of the case. He discovers that the Americans were in hot pursuit of the victim.This adaptation of the novel of Simenon lack a bit of relief. But Jean Gabin is remarkable, saves largely the implementation.