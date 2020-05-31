the best films to see this Sunday, may 31,

Of course, the 2 June, the French will finally be able to live a déconfinement worthy of the name, as announced by the prime minister Edouard Philippe Thursday, may 28, in his speech. The limit of 100 kilometres will thus be lifted, and the bars and restaurants will finally be able to reopen their doors (only their terraces in the paris region). However, some sectors will still have to gnaw their brakes, particularly distributors and exhibitors, which will open in a second time. Luckily for moviegoers, there’s still the platforms of SVOD and the small window. In this respect, the lovers of the seventh art have been spoiled by tv channels throughout these last few months, including a box film heritage, proposed by France 2 and France 3. On TF1, after a marathon of Harry Potter, this will soon be The Lord of the rings that will invade the small screen. For this new extended weekend, there is still the choice. Here is our selection of films on tv for Sunday 31 may.

Oscar (France 2, 14: 20)

Bertrand Barnier, a promoter, learned one morning that one of its men of confidence, Christian Martin, the con for years and asking him for the hand of his daughter, which will allow them to both perform a financial transaction will be profitable. Louis de Funès is at the top of his form in this comedy, the many misunderstandings, made by Édouard Molinaro inspired.

In the savanna, Mufasa, the lion king of the animals, presents his son, Simba. It is growing, but one day, his father died, crushed by a herd of buffalo. The accident was caused by Scar, the envious brother of Mufasa, who declares Simba guilty and pushes him to exile when he takes power… Disney delivers the taste of the day one of his greatest classic, and seduced the new generation with this story deep accents of shakespearean. The songs are still there (with a new title as a bonus), and the animals, created entirely in computer-generated images are always so adorable.

During the american Civil war, Inman, a simple manual worker became the soldier of the south, a desert to reach his home village. This is where the waiting for the beautiful Ada, the daughter of a pastor. Anthony Minghella (The English Patient), signs this vast fresco romance full of passion, fury, and great feelings, and of a grandiose nature, and hostile to both. The film is served by a distribution of the first order, of the main actors to supporting roles.

To get the american nationality, a business woman canadian is organizing a white wedding with his assistant. Energetic, the couple Sandra Bullock-Ryan Reynolds does all the salt of this production rather calibrated but funny.

In the near future, Earth has been devastated by a nuclear war. Jack and Victoria Harper ensure the proper functioning of the extraction and the conversion of water into energy. But, during a mission, Jack crosses Julia, a survivor, which calls into question its certainties. Built on a scenario as clever, this film of SF smart, worn by Tom Cruise perfect, has a production of more treated.

In New York, Max, a jack russel, and sees his world shaken when his mistress collects a large dog named Duke. If this is a coexistence starts in the conflict, the duo canine must soon join forces against pom-Pom, a rabbit fierce to the intentions of war… A bestiary adorable and hilarious embarked on an adventure in rhythmic, full of gags and references for movie buffs.

In 1938, in a village of Senegal colonized, a French police officer coward (Philippe Noiret, masterful) becomes a killer’s mad. The hypocrisies of the world colonial are listed in this transposition fierce by Bertrand Tavernier from the novel by Jim Thompson.

Mary Poppins, the strange nurse, with supernatural powers, accepts to take care of the children of the family Banks. Combining wonderfully musical comedy, and animation, this classic film for children has not taken a ride.