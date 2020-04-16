the best films to see this Thursday, April 16,

Confined but faithful to the post ! Viewers want to spend time with the family in front of their small screen and do not hide their joy to (re)discover some classics of French comedy. Thursday, April 9, the replay of the movie But where did the 7th company ?, Robert Lamoureux with Jean Lefebvre, Pierre Mondy and Aldo Maccione, was able to raise almost 7 million viewers. A real carton ! This Thursday, April 16, the first string was logically a result It was found the 7th company. Place to the ever-popular so -France 2 was opened, during this period of confinement, a box film every day at 14h devoted to the “heritage films”- but also the blockbusters. Check out our selection of movies to watch on Thursday 16 April 2020, comfortably installed in front of your tv.

The Second Blast, at 13: 40 on Arte

Gustave Minda, a gangster, has just escaped from prison. On the run, he attempts to leave the community and the country. But his past continues, just as the stubborn commissioner Blot. With its staging intense and precise, Jean-Pierre Melville performs one of the masterpieces of film noir to the French. And Lino Ventura is one of his best roles.

Come with me, I live at a friend’s house, at 13h55 on France 2

Michel Blanc, Bernard Giraudeau are the “hero” galley of this comedy of a generation, marked by its aftershocks are powerful and the famous song by Renaud. Entertaining.

Crawl, at 16 pm on Canal+

In Florida,

