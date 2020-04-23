the best films to see this Thursday, April 23,

Despite a spring installed, still cannot enjoy it. And it will still need to take his evil in patience. Because even if an early exit has been announced for 11 may, many questions remain unanswered, that require our vigilance. For the time being, the watchword remains the same : stay home. And, you have now the habit, the television can be an excellent occupation. The small window was able to reinvent itself and offer new programs like the popular shows the success of the show All in the kitchen with Cyril Lignac on M6. Others prefer the series and they had the choice recently between the arrival of season 4 of the Casa de Papel on Netflix or The Mandalorian on Disney+. For still others, it is the cinema which is the favorite hobby. The lovers of the seventh art, they can turn to VOD, with the release of many films in digital format instead and in place of a cinema. And, since the start of this particular period, many chains offer even feature films in their programming, starting of course by France 2 and its box cinema heritage in the early afternoon. Check out our selection for this Thursday, April 23.

The Coen brothers go western with this remake of a film by Henry Hathaway, where a teenager pays a marshal to avenge the death of his father. The design is extremely neat and the chase exciting.

Jacques Belin is the rising star of the small screen. Fred, it has just emerged from prison. They intersect by chance at the counter of a bar near the train station, where James waters a prestigious award he just received. She is beautiful and sexy. He finds it vulgar and badly dressed. The meeting is explosive… A face-to-face high-colored. The number of cheerleader of Josiane Balasko is also always hilarious.

Stephanie Smothers, widow and mother of a little boy, takes some time since a video blog of culinary success. It is through this medium, it announces the disappearance of her best friend, Emily Nelson, a character as compelling and sulphur that mysterious. Clever mixture of comedy and sophisticated thriller, the entertainment owes much to its two actresses (Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively), who create two characters ambiguous desire.

Investigating judge rigid, Ariadne spends her life working. Driven by her colleagues, she leaves to go on new year’s eve and drunk more than reason. A few weeks later, she learned with amazement that she is pregnant, a burglar psychopath ! Driven by Sandrine Kiberlain, high as ever, a comedy irresistibly funny. Without doubt the best film by Albert Dupontel.

First (and only so far) encounter movie between George Clooney and Nicole Kidman, partners in the respective roles of a military and a political adviser to thwart a terrorist attack. A thriller to be very effective.

Jean Libon and Yves Hinant have spent three years filming the work of the belgian judge Anne Gruwez : beyond immersion in an environment at times very difficult, is the extraordinary character of a fascinating personality. A documentary film highly recommendable.