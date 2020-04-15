The best memes on the remarks of Emmanuel Macron

Output containment considered premature, Emmanuel Macron tanned, French depressed… the Internet proves once again that he has not lost his sense of humor. A way that is almost therapeutic to survive this period.

Le coronavirus le 11 Mai : pic.twitter.com/cMXl3sYs2N — pussytivity (@toomuchsoss) April 13, 2020

le covid19 le 11 mai pic.twitter.com/sXdDbcqdTL — pacquiana 🐍 (@Pacquituphan) April 13, 2020

Macron quand il a décidé de ce qui allait ouvrir ou non. #11mai pic.twitter.com/t6PI80u0sF — Le prof de l'être 👨‍🏫🖋️ (@leprofdeletre) April 14, 2020

La France : oee 11 Mai on sort Emmanuel Macron on May 11 : pic.twitter.com/ifCPLGOGq5 — pahaliah⚙️🧞‍♂️ (@__hyden) April 13, 2020

Macron le 13 avril : nous sommes un pays unis France 11 may : pic.twitter.com/JmZbB9VYx7 — Noraiya (@Noraiya_) April 13, 2020

Obligé Macron il est comme ça pendant le confinement vu comment il est bronzé :#Macron20h pic.twitter.com/VaaTw2KRf7 — saucegod (@godzillawhiskey) April 13, 2020

Nous : pourquoi Macron il a bronzé ? Macron partant aux îles : #confinementjour29 pic.twitter.com/chdVV4Uii3 — greeny lagrandeborne (@greenylagrande1) April 13, 2020

Les collégiens et les lycéens après 3 mois sans école #Macron20h02 pic.twitter.com/d5iauaBIJG — Ayoub Bel-Hyad ⵣ (@Ayoub_bhd) April 13, 2020

Le lundi 11 mai quand Macron va prolonger jusqu’en juin pic.twitter.com/rvRyj1ihah — Insta : iamSeyli (@iamSeyli) April 13, 2020

Macron : La rentrée reprendra le 11 mai Me and the teachers that I have blocked by e-mail : pic.twitter.com/ZFbQDqS6JY — Donomnr (@donomnrr) April 13, 2020