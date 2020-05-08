The best moments of the concert organized by Lady Gaga

All the greatest artists have responded to the appeal of Lady Gaga. The singer has decided to organize a benefit concert to thank, and to change the ideas, of all the caregivers. In this confinement periodeach artist has participated in his home. A pre-concert was held Saturday, April 18, from 20h to 2h of the morning, combining images of caregivers and songs, then a true two-hour concert took place with stars, solo or in group.

The top 5 concerts of the “One World : Together At Home”

During these many hours of music, some concerts were particularly important in the viewers. Lady Gaga on his side explained worry about a lot of the medical staff who puts himself in danger to save others. She chose, therefore, to their singing at the piano, Smile Nat King Cole. It has also been able to find Lizzo with the song very moving : “A Change Is Gonna Come”, Otis Redding. She commented in conclusion : “Thank you to all those who work hard to keep us safe, thank you to all those who remain at home and keep safe. I love you. We will succeed together.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87-ZFjLfBAQ

Two benefits of francophone artists have also significantly affected the public. Angela has sung Balance Your What to the keyboard. She commented : The bottom of my heart, I wish you all the courage in the world. Big bigup to the health workforce, the scavengers-workers, vendors-its, and to all the people who contribute to make us this containment better, thank you. I hope that we will come out all the stronger from this difficult time, and we will soon be able to go on with our lives, but better..”

One of the strongest moments was the Rolling Stones ‘ concert, each member being confined on his side. They sang together : “You can’t always get what you want”. Special Mention to Charlie Watts who plays drums… without the battery.

The highlights of the benefit concert of Lady Gaga

The “One World : Together At Home“it’s also a discourse is strong and inspiring. Viewers were surprised to discover the French secretary of state Marlene Schippa on the screen. She recalled, in a text subtitled : “Even before the crisis we are going through, for France, the fight against gender-based violence and sex was a priority, but the health crisis linked to the pandemic Covid-19we force them to innovate, that is why we have launched the option to launch the alert for the forces of law and order by SMS at 114, of the points of alert in pharmacies for women who are victims of domestic violence, or even in the malls”.

Finally Beyoncé has denounced the over-mortality of Afro-Americans during this epidemic of Coronavirus : “African-Americans are disproportionately the proportion of workers who do not have the luxury of being able to stay at home. The african-american community has been, on the whole, severely hit by the crisis. The virus is killing black people at an alarming rate in the United States”.

In the hope that these messages are heard by the larger number thanks to the high visibility of this concert.