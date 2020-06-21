The best movies of Netflix according to the viewers

We know what are the best movies of Netflix according to the critics, but what about spectators ? In this list, obtained from the ratings in IMDB and Filmaffinity, there is a place for all : action movies, movies oscarisés, romantic movies, films for youth, animation films…

All of our perfect days

Among the best movies of Netflix, according to spectators, this is a recent addition. A particular approach to the genre of romance that triumphs on the platform, with a lot of drama, and Elle Fanning as the protagonist.

Bird Box

Critics destroyed it, but it is one of the productions of the most popular of the platform. Sandra Bullock is the star of this story post-apocalyptic about a mother desperate to save their child.

If only you knew…

Curious : one of the movies best rated Netflix, according to critics, is not bounded, in particular in the favorites of the public. I recommend it : it is a romantic comedy that is very special.

To all the boys I’ve loved

The romantic comedy on Netflix that is breaking up the critical love does not get the same result with the general public (at least among those who vote on these platforms). Why is it a social phenomenon ?

Tyler Rake

Chris Hemsworth plays in the production of the action must-sees of the platform (carried out by the man who was his own double in the Marvel movies).

The Meyerowitz Stories

Noah Baumbach, director of the award-winning film A Marriage Of Historyhad directed this movie a couple of years ago with Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller in the children of an artist in new york city serious.

I don’t Feel at Home in This World

Elijah Wood plays in this film the role of a woman who discovers the meaning of life by pursuing the thieves who have robbed his house.

The annihilation

Acclaimed for its casting female and its approach to the problems, such as cancer and bereavement, the film is about a threat of the supernatural is one of the best games of action platform. With Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

The Night Comes For Us

More action from Netflix. This indonesian film revolves around a member of the mafia criminal who decides to help a woman escape from a band of violent.

Dolemite Is My Name

Eddie Murphy is in the skin of Rudy Ray Moore, a black artist from the 70’s that existed in reality and was known for playing a pimp in the film.

The Way : A film of Breaking Bad

Vince Gilligan wrote and directed this film, a result of Breaking Badthat, without revealing much more, occupies one of the most beloved characters of the series.

The Revised Fundamentals Of Caregiving

Paul Rudd and Selena Gomez will play in this film about a man who, after having experienced a tragedy, you decide to change your life : the care of the sick.

The Private Life

A writer and her husband (Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti) are a couple mature, after having tried for so long to have a child, decides to turn to another woman.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Among the directors of the more notable ones that have worked for Netflix, we can’t miss the Coen brothers, who directed this film anthology in different stories related to the border between the West and the united states.

Okja

Before the winner of an oscar Parasites, Bong Joon-ho has made to the platform of this film about a girl who is willing to do anything to protect the big pig with which he grew up.

At the age of seventeen

Daniel Sánchez Arévalo (Cousins, Blue) it was on camera for this story of a teenager in a child’s disturbed, which brings to your family to find a dog disappeared.

Uncut Gems

Adam Sandler has made a lot of war on Netflix until this cult of instant.

The two popes

This film, played by Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce in the skin of the Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis, has also given what to talk about in the film world of 2020.

The Guy that dompta the wind

The Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (Twelve Years A Slave) has made this gentle production about a boy in Malawi who decided to build a turbine to help their community.

Rome

There is not much that we have to explain to the subjects that don’t already know, isn’t it ? The film of Alfonso Cuaron, has received a standing ovation almost unanimous, and raised the debate of the productions of transmission to the international prices.

Beasts Of No Nation

Idris Elba and director Cary Fukunaga (True Detective) have teamed up in 2015 for this highly acclaimed film about a child soldier in the midst of the civil war of an african country.

The Irish

You have been waiting for, isn’t it ? Martin Scorsese has made one of his most recent works, the most acclaimed on Netflix.

The Marriage Of The Story

We talked a bit over the top. Noah Baumbach has supported this story endearing and painful for a rotten marriage. With Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

Klaus

Directed by Sergio Pablos, this is a delightful animated film for Christmas.

