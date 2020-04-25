the best movies to see on Saturday 25 April

In confinement period, each occupies his time as he can. The stars show it every day like Franck Dubosc with his funny videos or Cristiano Ronaldo sports in the company of his sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez. But we have the right to balk at the effort, and prefer a good time in front of the tv ! History, for example, to refine its culture cinema since many films are projected since the beginning of the health crisis by the chains. France Tv offers a film heritage all the beginnings of the afternoon, while TF1 embarked on a marathon Harry Potter with the release of a film of the saga each Tuesday. Enough to feed our hunger for feature films, knowing that the return in the dark rooms is not for any of the following and that the filming of many blockbusters have been severely impacted by the health situation. Live tv and here is our selection of films for this Saturday, April 25.

Crawl (Canal+, 13.10)

In Florida, a student, a brilliant swimmer, joins the family house while a storm hits the region. She finds herself stuck on the spot with his father, hurt, while a alligator giant was introduced in the sub-soil. On a scenario worthy of a classical B-series, Alexandre Aja, in full form, built a suspense constant, supported by a Kaya Scodelario, very convincing as a heroine to any event.

Julien, retired lonely and a bit grumpy, leads a tranquil existence in Paris. He devotes his afternoons to his great passion : butterflies. Julien share in the Vercors in search of isabelle, a rare specimen, and any beauty that is missing from his collection. But her neighbour, 8 years old, Elsa, abandoned by his mother, somewhat clueless, crept in without his knowledge in his car… A fable, dreamy, optimistic, charming and heartwarming, with the lovely Claire Bouanich. A breath of fresh air.

In South Korea, Kim Ki-woo, the son of a very poor family, just become a English teacher with Park Da-hye, the eldest daughter of a very wealthy family. The first lie leads to others, and soon, it is all the Kim family, who makes himself indispensable to the family Park. At the crossroads of thriller and farce very black, a parable shiny on the reports of the classes. The film won the Palme d’or at the Cannes film Festival in 2019, as well as four Oscars in 2020 : best film, best director, best original screenplay and best international film.

Speed (TCM, 20: 50)

In Los Angeles, the criminal Howard Payne puts a bomb on a bus. It will explode if it rolls below a certain speed. While the driver is seriously injured, Annie Porter, a passenger, takes his place. Jack Traven, a police officer of the brigade anti-gang, manages to break into the vehicle and managed to divert the bus to a highway, abandoned… For his first feature film as a director, the chief operator Jan de Bont, very inspired, is proof of a great mastery of rhythm and of the action. It must be said that it is helped by a Keanu Reeves quite convincing and by Sandra Bullock in the full road to glory.

Kathy, Ruby, and Claire, whose husbands are serving three years in prison, to take their fate into their own hands when the mafia refuses to support them financially. In Hell’s Kitchen, they offer to merchants to protect them. The business is thriving well. The FBI began to monitor them. Actresses convincing bear this polar hybrid between drama and comedy, vintage (the 1970s), effective and registered in the feminist movement #MeToo.