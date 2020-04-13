the best of the live streaming in the house seen this week

David Gilmour took over Leonard Cohen in the family, Bob Sinclar has dedicated a mix to Prince, James Blake has taken over Joy Division, Yuksek has delivered a mix tropicalo-disco like on a flying carpet… Here are six live stream to the house that caught our attention.

It is a roller-coaster ride uninterrupted since the beginning of the containment : of all the musicians, unable to perform live, go there of their small live streaming at home. Including those who had not planned to go on a tour and those that we did not expect more, or not necessarily in this fiscal year. Here are the six live stream or clips house that we spotted for you this week. This long Easter weekend should allow you to appreciate them.

Bob Sinclar mixes 100% Prince and Purple Music (60 mins)

Yes, Bob Sinclar, which became the anti-depressant musical excellence in a time of confinement, still draws its pin from the game this week with his mix euphoric is entirely dedicated to Prince and his galaxy. For an hour, Tuesday, April 7, dressed in a very chic pink jacket, Bob Sinclar has offered since its paris studio, a set of impeccable, with a choice of titles, princely neither too obvious nor too obscure. I Wanna Be Your Lover, Erotic City, Hot Thing, Raspberry Beret or Girls & Boyswere interspersed with the titles of Sheila E., of Chaka Khan or The Time, but also a little dedication “my friend Sydney“in memory of his first love hip-hop.

David Gilmour takes Leonard Cohen in the family (10 min)

This is a performance of containment as unusual as unexpected. David Gilmour, guitarist of Pink Floyd, played during a live stream this week in the company of his wife, Polly Samson, author and writing lyrics. The latter publishes these days a new novel, A Theatre For Dreamers, in which there is a question of Leonard Cohen and his muse, Marianne. Initially, the output of the novel was to be the subject of an evening in public in a room in london in which David Gilmour had planned to play a few times of Leonard Cohen.

The containment making this evening not possible, Polly Samson, has decided to do a live stream family combining reading, dialogue with the public and music. David Gilmour was playing (the acoustic guitar) and sang (in his beautiful deep voice), Bird on a Wire (at 7’45 of the video below) and So Long Marianne (30’10) Leonard Cohen, accompanied to the choruses of his daughter, Romany. All this in a spectacular setting of the Greek café with checkered tablecloths, dog and children in the field. This decoration was meant to evoke the Greek island of Hydra, where Leonard Cohen met his muse, Marianne, and where they lived for several years in the sixties.

James Blake piano solo with a cover of Joy Division (60 mins)

The musician English was published on Monday, April 6, his second live concert on Instagram in a time of containment after the sumptuous session of 23 march. Again alone at the piano, facing the camera, from his home in Los Angeles, he was applauded and watered tea by his girlfriend Jamila Jameel with a small cuckoo of their photographer friend Josh. James Blake has performed several of his songs, such as I’ll Come Too, Retrograde or Swoonin versions deliciously bare where his voice and the melodies took its place.

A set punctuated by three times, one of Atmosphere of Joy Division as it had promised the previous time, as well as Georgia On My Mind Ray Charles and The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face of Roberta Flack. James Blake has also delivered a new, Say What You Will he has not played up here as well as in concert. Answering a few fan questions, he indicated that they currently work on a next album, ensuring to have it “almost finished“.

Yuksek delivers a mix of afro-Latin-disco to House Tsugi Festival (60 mins)

The producer of electronic rémois Yuksek delivered Tuesday, April 7 for the House Tsugi Festival a mix of tropical disco in the vein of his last album, Nosso Ritmo. Started with some accents in brazil-Setembro, Fatnotronic) and afrobeat (Bosq of Whiskey Barons), the mix of solar has continued with the disco frank’s collar before going off on a tangent to the modern rhythms of Acid Arab and Rubin Steiner…

The set was all the more enjoyable to watch than the musician had made a good effort of design : behind him, images flashed past, psychedelic or cinematic cut-scenes, alternating landscapes urban and wild, giving her sofa air bed mode flying carpet. A true journey.

Neil Young fits one of his titles for the pandemic (4 mins)

In the Face of the pandemic Covid-19, Neil Young was not content to offer us concerts “at the corner of the fire”. He has published on Thursday, April 9, a new version of Shut it Down, taken from his album Colorado released in October 2019. Renamed Shut It Down 2020, this new version stormy is electrifying. His wife, Darryl Hannah has made a clip to accompany this release that allows one to see the world in crisis, interspersed with images of Neil Young and his band Crazy Horse filmed in 2019 before the confinement. On his sitethe canadian musician points out that the leaders who do not advocate not wearing a mask did not understand, and invites everyone to wear a mask in public. “You can be carrying the virus without knowing it. (…) You have to act as if you had. Stop the spread. Break the chain. Love, good health to you“he concludes.

To note that Neil Young plays Saturday for Farm Aidfestival charity for american farmers, who are being held for the first time since 35 years in a virtual way and at home. The event will be hosted by Willie Nelson, 86 years old, in the company of his two sons, Lukas and Micah, with Dave Matthews and John Mellencamp. The Farm Aid virtual begins Saturday, April 11 at 20h for the East coast of the United States (that is to say, 2 o’clock in the morning in France).

Sting takes “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” with Jimmy Fallon (2 min)

“Don’t Stand So Close To Me” (“You do not hold so close to me“) : the hit of The Police (1980) is of circumstance in the time of social distancing enforced. The host Jimmy Fallon has taken over Thursday, April 9, with Sting himself, and the Roots, each to his own, for his show The Tonight Show which now takes place at home. If Sting was to the guitar, others did not have instruments and were seized everything within their reach, a pair of scissors, a pillow, forks, a pair of sneakers, to ensure the pace. The result is, as always, delightful.