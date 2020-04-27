The best quarterbacks in the history for the pick 1 of the Draft: Joe Burrow

The name of Joe Burrow has been one of the biggest tendendicias during the weekend that took place the NFL Draft to be, as anticipated, the first pick overall of the second most important event of the leaguebut: what is there behind the now QB of the Cincinnati Bengals?

On this occasion we wanted to tell you what they are the five best quarterbacks in the history of the NFL to Burrow. In the first position there were no major surprises, and he chose as to Tom Brady as the best of all time.

Brady next to Joe Montana. Photo: Gettyimages.



The second location is assigned to Drew Brees. The quarterback of the New Orleans Saints have a Super Bowl ring and over 19 seasons accumulating 547 touchdowns, 77.416 yards and 6.867 complete passes in 10.161 attempts.

For the exmariscal field LSU the third-best quarterback in history is Peyton Manning, who is the only QB to win two Super Bowls with different teams. In a surprise fourth position, Joe Burrow chose Joe Montana. Did you not have to be above?

The top 5 of the now quarterback of the Bengals completed Joe Namathwho was the first man in history to exceed the mark of 4,000 yards with 4.007 that launched in 1967.