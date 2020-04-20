The best transformation of stars for a movie role

Friday 17 April 2020, it was discovered the first images of Tom Hardy in the skin of Al Capone, famous american gangster. Extra pounds, early baldness, look in the eyes frown… The actor 42-year-old is almost unrecognizable in the film biography, Capone. And it is not the only one to have changed physically to fit in a role, actors and actresses, many of them have entered the game. Roles that very often they are worth an Oscar or a Caesar. Like what, change is good !

Marion Cotillard moving into Édith Piaf, Hilary Swank intense young boy, transgender, or Leonardo DiCaprio totally unrecognizable in John Edgar Hoover (director, FBI), etc., All stuck perfectly to their character, to make us forget about the professional behind the role. You have selected all of the best transformations of celebrities that we have seen in the cinema. The proof that with make-up, gesture, professional make-up artists and hair stylists and good coaches to gain or lose weight, you can transform a physique to the extreme. And it is always awesome !

