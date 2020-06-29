The BET Awards, Beyoncé urges its followers to vote in the election

Of LIKE Beyoncé has urged its followers to “vote as if your life depended on it,” during a speech committed appellant to the dismantling of a system of “racist and unequal” at the BET Awards this Sunday. The singer has received the humanitarian award at the ceremony this year, and the ex-first lady, Michelle Obama, paid tribute to him.

The 20th annual ceremony, which celebrates the artists with black, took place in a context of mass protests against racial inequality. During his speech, delivered via video, Beyoncé has praised the protesters who took to the streets after the death of George Floyd and urged the people to vote before the u.s. presidential elections in November.

“I want to dedicate this award to all my brothers and sisters who inspire me, who walk and who are fighting for change. Their voices are being heard and to prove to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain. Now, we have to do one thing and that is to vote. I encourage you to continue, to continue to change and dismantle a system that is racist and unequal. We have to keep together, to keep fighting for each other, and we nurture one another, because there are people that rely on us for that during the local elections and the primary elections that will take place in all States of the country. We must vote as if our life depended on it, because this is the case. So, please, continue to be the change you want to see”.

In his tribute to the singer, Michelle Obama has described Beyoncé as a source of inspiration. “You can see it in everything he does, from his music, which gives voice to the joy of black pain and black, to his activism, who demand justice for the lives of black people,” said the former First Lady.

The next album made

The 31 next July, the new album visual Beyonce will be available in Disney +. Entitled “Black Is the King”, inspired by the soundtrack of “the Lion King”, the album is the praise of the black culture through an incredible visual richness.

He will tell the initiatory journey of a rich young man is faced with the betrayal, the love, and the search for identity, and a tribute to the journeys of black families over time. It is a story that instructs and rebuilt it, says Disney.