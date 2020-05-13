“The Biebers you Watch : Hailey and Justin Bieber show their life in a new show

The spouses continue to prove their love to the whole world in their new issue.

Between the two stars, this is the perfect love. And Justin Bieber, and his wife Hailey want to show them to the world. For them, containment was good : in addition to publishing photos filled with love, the newlyweds have started a new issue. Since Monday, 4 may, they tell subscribers their married life, and share moments of life, in the manner of a reality tv show.

It is on Facebook Watch that we can find The Biebers you Watch. The two lovers have published 3 episodes in which they bring the users in their privacy. Hailey Bieber in particular returned on their separation in 2016 : “I have not sought out someone to take your place, and with whom to start a relationship or fill a void in this way. I am really left to carry the emotions I was feeling. It is like a grief, it is grief, in fact,”. Declarations of love in every sense for Justin and Hailey Bieber who were married in a civil ceremony in 2018 and then with all their relatives, in the past year.

